Pro Kapital Council approved Consolidated Interim Report for III Quarter and 9 Months of 2025 (Unaudited)

MANAGEMENT REPORT

Real Estate Development

Tallinn

During the third quarter of 2025, construction works continued at the Uus-Kindrali project, located in Kristiine City, Tallinn.

The White Building (91 residential units) at Talli Street 3 / Sammu Street 8 has progressed well. As at the date of this report, most apartments have received their final finishes, including tiling and painting. The first client inspections are scheduled to begin shortly, followed by the signing of final notarial deeds in mid-November. As at the end of the third quarter, the project has reached approximately 73.1% sell-out.

At the same time, construction is ongoing for another seven-storey residential building with    90 units, located next to the White Building at Sammu Street 10 / Seebi Street 24a, Tallinn.         As at this report, the installation of prefabricated concrete elements has reached the top floor, and the final roof elements are expected to be installed in early November. The completion of this building is targeted for October–November 2026.

Within Kristiine City, we are also advancing the design and building permit processes for four additional projects submitted to the Tallinn City Planning Department. These developments will add approximately 35,000 sqm of GBA, comprising around 350 predominantly residential units (about 95% residential and 5% commercial), further strengthening our presence in this well-established urban area.

As at Q3 2025, construction of the final phase of the Kalaranna development (comprising four buildings and 146 units) has been completed, with only a few contractors remaining on site to finalize punch list items. At the same time, we are implementing additional improvements to selected marketing units to further support sales. As at the date of this report, the project has reached approximately 60.9% sell-out.

Riga

At the beginning of 2025, after all units in River Breeze Residence had been successfully sold, the Group commenced preparations for the next development phase in Kliversala – the Blue Marine project (96 residential units).
Construction works started in the third quarter of 2025 and the project has since progressed with retaining wall piles completed and excavation works underway.
At the same time, we are actively engaged in sales activities and negotiating the terms of a construction loan agreement with a local bank.

In Vilnius

During Q3 we continued the construction of the final stage of Šaltinių Namai Attico with city villas and a commercial building. We are currently at almost 43% sellout in the villas and slightly above 21% in the commercial building while achieving record prices in Vilnius real estate market. Regarding construction we are on schedule to achieve substantial completion by the end of 2025.
Our latest investment on Naugarduko Street in Vilnius involves transforming a former school into a high-end residential complex. Located on a hill with breathtaking views of Vilnius’ Old Town, the development will feature approximately 50 luxury apartments. The building permit process is still ongoing, with approval expected by the end of the year.

Hotel operations

Overall performance in the third quarter was broadly in line with expectations, although slightly below the initial budgeted targets. Demand was mainly driven by the individual leisure segment during July and August, when the hotel exceeded expectations, while September performance fell short due to weaker than expected demand from the Corporate and MICE segments. The outlook for the remainder of the year remains positive, albeit with some current softness observed in corporate demand.

Other operations

Our Italian operations, led by Preatoni Nuda Proprietà (PNP) and Preatoni Intermediazioni Immobiliari (PII), continued to perform steadily despite the broader market slowdown in 2024. The rise in interest rates has temporarily affected transaction volumes, but the fundamentals of the bare ownership model remain very strong — and we see increasing recognition of this innovative investment concept among both private and institutional investors.
Over the past months, PNP has strengthened its market position, built new partnerships, and demonstrated resilience in a changing environment. Confidence in the Italian real estate sector is gradually returning, and as conditions normalize through 2025, we expect PNP to emerge stronger, with even greater brand visibility and deal flow. 

Conclusion

The first nine months of 2025 have been a period of stabilization and quiet determination across all our markets. Despite the usual bureaucratic hurdles and seasonal slowdowns, our teams have continued to move forward — delivering progress, not promises.

In Tallinn, construction and new planning milestones within Kristiine City show how consistent effort translates into lasting value. In Riga, the Blue Marine project is taking shape, reflecting our belief in building with our own hands and know-how. And in Vilnius, achieving record sales prices in our flagship project reaffirms our reputation for quality and trust.
I am proud of how far we have come — often in complex circumstances — and even more confident in what lies ahead. With a focused team, a solid pipeline, and improving market sentiment, we are turning stability into momentum. The foundations are strong, and I am convinced that the remainder of 2025 will confirm our capacity to grow with discipline, creativity, and purpose.

I would like to thank all our colleagues, partners, and shareholders for their continued trust and dedication. Every step forward — no matter how small — is the result of shared commitment and belief in our long-term vision.

Edoardo Preatoni
CEO

Key financials

The total revenue of the Group in first nine months of 2025 was EUR 34.3 million compared with EUR 10.6 million in first nine months of 2024. The total revenue of the third quarter was EUR 5.7 million compared with EUR 3.7 million in 2024.

The real estate sales revenues are recorded at the point of time when legal title is transferred to the buyer. Therefore, the revenues from sales of real estate depend on the construction cycle and the completion of the residential developments.

Revenue from the sale of real estate increased compared with the previous year, as we continued handing over completed apartments in the Kalaranna District, Tallinn, following the initial deliveries that began in December 2024. The lower revenue during the first nine months of 2024 reflects the development cycle, as construction was ongoing and only a limited number of remaining inventory units were available for sale in Riga and Vilnius.

The gross profit for the first nine months of 2025 increased to EUR 11.9 million compared with EUR 2.9 million in the same period of 2024. The gross profit of the third quarter was EUR 1.7 million compared with EUR 0.4 million in 2024.

The operating result in the first nine months was EUR 7.7 million profit compared with EUR 1.7 million loss during the same period in 2024. The operating result of the third quarter was EUR 0.2 million profit compared with EUR 0.9 million loss in the third quarter of 2024.

The net result for the first nine months of 2025 was EUR 6.0 million profit, compared with EUR 4.1 million loss in the reference period. The net result of the third quarter was EUR 0.2 million loss compared with EUR 1.0 million loss in the same period of 2024.

Cash generated in operating activities during first nine months of 2025 was EUR 6.8 million compared with EUR 10.0 million used during the same period in 2024. Cash used in operating activities during third quarter was EUR 1.8 million compared with EUR 5.5 million used in the third quarter of 2024.

Net assets per share were EUR 1.00 as at 30 September 2025, compared with EUR 0.91 a year earlier.

Key performance indicators

 2025 9M2024 9M2025 Q32024 Q32024 12M
Revenue, th, EUR34 26510 6045 7463 69718 158
Gross profit, th. EUR11 9342 8561 7014335 423
Gross profit, %35%27%30%12%30%
Operating result, th. EUR 7 668-1 731151-872123
Operating result, %22%-16%3%-24%1%
Net result, th. EUR6 025-4 062-163-1 022-3 875
Net result, %18%-38%-3%-28%-21%
      
Earnings per share, EUR0.11-0.070.00-0.02-0.06


 30.09.202530.09.202431.12.2024
Total Assets, th. EUR120 694113 614118 758
Total Liabilities, th. EUR 63 72862 14867 537
Total Equity, th. EUR56 96651 46651 221
Debt/ Equity *1,121,211,32
    
Return on Assets, % **5.1%-2.9%-3.4%
Return on Equity, % ***11.1%-5.7%-7.0%
Net asset value per share, EUR ****1.000.910.89

   *debt / equity = total debt / total equity
   **return on assets = net profit/loss / total average assets
   ***return on equity = net profit/loss / total average equity

   ****net asset value per share = net equity / number of shares

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated interim statement of financial position

in thousands of euros30.09.202530.09.202431.12.2024
ASSETS   
Current assets   
 Cash 4 9256 1124 344
 Current receivables1 3301 283822
 Prepaid expenses299275422
 Inventories60 87951 75756 951
Total current assets67 43359 42762 539
Non-current assets   
 Non-current receivables31319317
 Property, plant and equipment7 3947 6397 595
 Right-of-use-assets 320438513
 Investment property                   42 53240 49344 210
 Goodwill863204863
 Intangible assets1 8393 0262 721
Total non-current assets53 26151 81956 219
Assets held for sale02 3680
Total assets helt for sale02 3680
TOTAL ASSETS120 694113 614118 758
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Current liabilities   
 Current debt                                                          1 2301 75021 893
 Customer advances8 6708 2049 618
 Trade and other payables6 2206 0595 600
 Tax liabilities418241833
 Short-term provisions5924
Total current liabilities16 54316 26337 968
Non-current liabilities   
 Non-current debt45 27244 58527 350
 Other long-term liabilities626
 Deferred income tax liabilities1 7881 1312 031
 Long-term provisions119167182
Total non-current liabilities47 18545 88529 569
TOTAL LIABILITIES63 72862 14867 537
Equity    
 Share capital in nominal value11 33811 33811 338
 Share premium5 6615 6615 661
 Statutory reserve1 1341 1341 134
 Revaluation reserve1 9772 0921 977
 Retained earnings36 66930 18630 523
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company56 77950 41150 633
Non-controlling interest1871 055588
TOTAL EQUITY56 96651 46651 221
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY120 694113 614118 758

Consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income

in thousands of euros 2025 9M2024 9M2025 Q32024 Q32024 12M
CONTINUING OPERATIONS      
Operating income      
Revenue 34 26510 6045 7463 69718 158
Cost of goods sold -22 331-7 748-4 045-3 264-12 735
Gross profit 11 9342 8561 7014335 423
       
Marketing expenses -933-773-307-288-1 136
Administrative expenses -4 225-3 819-1 473-1 029-5 293
Other operating income 1 01534245151 164
Other operating expenses  -123-29-15-3-35
Operating profit 7 668-1 731151-872123
       
Finance income 3098731123
Finance cost -1 914-2 411-400-165-4 276
Profit/ loss before income tax 5 784-4 044-242-1 006-4 030
Income tax 241-1879-16155
Profit/ loss for the period 6 025-4 062-163-1 022-3 875
Attributable to:       
Equity holders of the parent 6 292-4 012-50-990-3 675
Non-controlling interest -267-50-113-32-200
       
Total other comprehensive income       
Net change in asset revaluation reserve 0000-115
Total comprehensive income for the period6 025-4 062-163-1 022-3 990
Attributable to:      
Equity holders of the parent                                                6 292-4 012-50-990-3 790
Non-controlling interest -267-50-113-32-200
       
Earnings per share (Basic) EUR 0.11-0.070.00-0.02-0.06

The full report can be found in the file attached.

Ann-Kristin Kuusik
CFO
+372 614 4920
prokapital@prokapital.ee

