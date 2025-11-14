Cancer Cachexia Pipeline Market Research Report 2025: Insights for 15+ Companies and 20+ Drug Candidates - Innovation in Drug Delivery Methods and Biologic Formulations

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Cachexia - Pipeline Insight, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Cancer Cachexia - Pipeline Insight, 2025" report provides an in-depth analysis of the dynamic Cancer Cachexia drug pipeline, featuring over 15 companies and 20+ pipeline drugs. The report includes detailed profiles of both clinical and nonclinical stage products and offers a comprehensive assessment of therapeutics categorizing them by product type, development stage, administration route, and molecule type. Inactive pipeline products are also highlighted, providing a complete view of the landscape.

Cancer cachexia is a complex syndrome marked by significant skeletal muscle mass loss. It predominantly affects patients with advanced-stage cancers such as pancreatic, gastric, lung, and colorectal cancers, contributing to increased morbidity and mortality. This syndrome is characterized by a systemic inflammatory response, altered metabolism, and reduced food intake, leading to severe weight loss and muscle atrophy. The intricate interplay between tumor and host factors, including tumor-derived molecules and host inflammatory cytokines, accelerates this catabolic process. This exacerbates the anorexia-cachexia cycle, further challenging management efforts.

Clinically, cancer cachexia evolves through stages: precachexia, cachexia, and refractory cachexia. Each stage requires distinct diagnostic criteria and treatment strategies. The management of cancer cachexia involves a multidisciplinary approach, but traditional nutritional interventions often fall short due to underlying metabolic dysfunction. Emerging pharmacological therapies target specific molecular pathways and are explored alongside exercise and rehabilitation to improve patient outcomes. Yet, a definitive therapy remains elusive, underscoring the need for early detection and tailored integrated care.

The report dissects pipeline products, exploring the mechanism of action, clinical trials, NDA approvals, and development activities such as collaborations, licensing, and mergers. It also assesses current challenges and opportunities within the Cancer Cachexia R&D sector, spotlighting novel therapeutic approaches.

The report delves into detailed analyses of drugs in various clinical development stages, from Phase III to preclinical, presenting data on clinical trials, pharmacological actions, and significant collaborations.

Additionally, the report categorizes pipeline drugs by route of administration-such as intravenous, subcutaneous, oral, and intramuscular-and by molecule type, including monoclonal antibodies, small molecules, and peptides. It also evaluates therapeutic activities, Mid to late-stage development products, preclinical candidates, and inactive or discontinued projects, providing a holistic view of the pipeline.

Key report insights include Cancer Cachexia pipeline analysis, unmet needs, therapeutic assessments, and the impact of emerging drugs. The document addresses key questions regarding company involvement in drug development, emerging therapies, industry collaborations, and evolving drug technologies. It also highlights key players such as Genfleet Therapeutics, Extend Biosciences, and Faraday Pharmaceuticals, spotlighting their innovative contributions to this therapeutic area.

Key Emerging Drugs Include:

FDY-8801 : Developed by Faraday Pharmaceuticals, FDY-8801 targets cachexia through innovative mechanisms.

: Developed by Faraday Pharmaceuticals, FDY-8801 targets cachexia through innovative mechanisms. GFS202A : A bispecific antibody by Genfleet Therapeutics targeting GDF15 and IL-6, showing promise in early phase trials.

: A bispecific antibody by Genfleet Therapeutics targeting GDF15 and IL-6, showing promise in early phase trials. EXT418: From Extend Biosciences, this investigational candidate leverages advanced platform technology to enhance peptides' bioavailability.

Companies Featured

Genfleet Therapeutics (Shanghai) Inc.

Extend Biosciences

Faraday Pharmaceuticals

Actimed Therapeutics

Pfizer

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

