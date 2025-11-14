Biomarkers in Clinical Trials Market Research Report 2025: Opportunities in Optimizing Clinical Trial Design, Strategic Planning, and Stakeholder Collaboration Through Insights on Biomarker Utilization

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trials: Biomarkers to Support Clinical Endpoints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of biomarkers in clinical trials. The purpose of this report is to offer valuable insights into the landscape of clinical trials involving biomarkers by highlighting trends and patterns across various dimensions. Ultimately, this report serves as a resource for researchers, clinicians, and industry stakeholders seeking to understand the evolving role of biomarkers in clinical trials. The insights derived from this analysis can inform future research directions, enhance trial design, and contribute to feasibility planning.



The insights derived from this comprehensive analysis are intended to inform future research directions, enhance trial design, and contribute to effective feasibility planning.



Scope

The clinical trials data used for these analyses were extracted from the analyst's Clinical Trials Database. The data included clinical trials with biomarkers captured in the database from May 27-July 11, 2025. The trials were analyzed and segmented by year, endpoint status, duration, phase, single-country versus multinational trials, geography, sponsor type (industry versus non-industry), therapy area, indication, top sponsors, intervention, biomarkers, drug type, and DCT use. In this report, a small number of Phase 0, Phase I/II, Phase II/III, and Phase III/IV trials were combined with Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV trials, respectively.

