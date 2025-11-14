Charenton-le-Pont, 13 November 2025

MBWS and Interbrands Denmark join forces to create new growth momentum in the Danish wine & spirits market

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext: MBWS) today announces the acquisition of a controlling stake in Interbrands Denmark ApS, one of Denmark’s leading distributors of wines and spirits. This partnership marks a new chapter for MBWS in Denmark, combining two complementary businesses to strengthen market presence, expand brand representation, and accelerate growth in the Danish market.

Through this acquisition, Interbrands Denmark brings to MBWS more than 20 years of expertise and success in developing and building wine and spirits brands in Denmark. Recognised for its strong market expertise, the company is the exclusive distributor of renowned suppliers, many of them represented through long-standing partnerships, providing a portfolio of brands that demonstrates a strong strategic complementarity. By joining forces, the alliance of MBWS and Interbrands Denmark is shaping one of the most dynamic distribution platforms in the Danish wine and spirits scene by enhancing its offering and deepening its relationships with brand owners and customers, while reinforcing its position as a key partner for international spirits and wines in the Danish market.

The combination of both companies is built on commercial complementarity. The integration of the respective route-to-market structures creates a comprehensive nationwide network, with strengthened coverage of the on-trade, off-trade and border trade channels. This synergy not only expands reach but also elevates service quality, ensuring brands enjoy greater visibility and customers benefit from enhanced responsiveness and expertise. This alliance also boosts operational efficiency and competitiveness on the challenging Danish market.

Fahd Khadraoui, CEO of MBWS Group, declares: “Interbrands Denmark has established itself as a highly respected distributor with a portfolio that perfectly complements our own. We share the same passion for brand building and the same commitment to delivering excellence to our partners and customers. This partnership is fully aligned with MBWS’s strategy to accelerate external growth and expand our Agency Brands business. Together, we will combine our commercial expertise, marketing capabilities and route-to-market coverage to create a stronger, more agile platform serving both our customers and our brand partners. I would like to thank our teams and all our suppliers for their trust and collaboration throughout this process. This project marks an important step forward in our growth journey in the region, and we look forward to writing the next chapter together with the Interbrands Denmark team.”

Jacob Hertz, Founder of Interbrands Denmark, comments: “We are delighted to enter this new chapter for Interbrands Denmark. Joining an international group like MBWS marks an exciting milestone in our journey and opens new opportunities for our brands, our partners and our people. Over the past twenty years, we have built strong relationships with suppliers and customers, driven by trust, agility and a shared passion for building great brands. With MBWS, we are joining a partner who shares this vision and brings complementary strengths, broader resources and new energy to our business. Our common ambition is clear: to build one of the most dynamic and respected distribution platforms in the Danish wine and spirits industry.”

