Making Financial Education Accessible without ‘Elitist Tendencies’

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd CEO David Barrett and the University of Oxford’s Professor of Economics, Prof. Michael McMahon, explored the complexities of present-day financial literacy, in the latest instalment of the "What Economists Really Do" discussion series, which drew 200 participants worldwide today.

Building on a Legacy of Thought Leadership

Since March 2024, EBC Financial Group ("EBC"), which is an online brokerage, and the Department of Economics at the University of Oxford have explored how economic thinking applies beyond academia. From tax evasion to climate economics, this third consecutive partnership uncovers the topic "Think Like an Economist: Financial Literacy and Economic Understanding in an Age of Complexity" via a webinar, addressing the most fundamental question: how to make economic thinking accessible to everyone. The partnership underscores both institutions' commitment to bridging the gap between academic economic theory and practical financial literacy.

Reimagining Financial Education for Inclusion

The conversation tackled a critical challenge facing modern economies: the accessibility gap in financial education. David Barrett issued a stark assessment of the current state of financial literacy efforts, particularly in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

"Currently, financial education is sadly very much geared towards disengagement," Barrett stated. "After 2008, financial education became more elitist, giving beginners a steeper learning curve, and thereby making it inaccessible to many."

Barrett's remarks underscored the online brokerage's commitment to reversing this trend through educational initiatives that prioritise inclusion over exclusivity, treating financial literacy as an essential skill rather than specialised expertise. In the last quarter alone, EBC delivered over 1,000 webinars worldwide in multiple languages to advance financial literacy. The online trading platform has also organised financial literacy talks at universities and produced educational content for learning campuses worldwide.

Through its Pulse 360º podcast on Spotify, EBC delivers market intelligence, thought leadership, and expert insights to global audiences. Prof. McMahon has appeared in two podcast episodes in which he introduced applied economics concepts and, among other things, illustrated how financial literacy enables people to understand financial instruments, interpret market movements, and make more informed financial and life decisions.

The Economic Literacy Imperative

"People are much more interested in economics than we give them credit for," McMahon observed, advocating for greater confidence in the public's capacity to grasp complex financial concepts when presented accessibly.

Emphasising the critical role of early intervention, Prof. McMahon highlighted the transformative potential of integrating financial literacy into formal education systems: "It is absolutely crucial that formal education prepares students with financial literacy and engages with it early in life. The more equipped they are, the better prepared they will be for whatever economic volatility comes their way. This includes understanding how the economy would influence their current and future financial planning."

A Shared Vision for Financial Empowerment

The webinar reinforced the strategic partnership between EBC and the Department of Economics at the University of Oxford, united by a shared mission to advance financial inclusion through education. By combining practitioner insights with academic rigour, the collaboration aims to equip individuals with the analytical tools and economic understanding necessary to make informed financial decisions in an age of complexity.

The latest webinar will be available for viewing, along with past episodes, at https://www.ebc.com/partners/oxford/.

