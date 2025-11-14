New study finds half of young men at risk of problem anger

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from the Canadian Men’s Health Foundation (CMHF) reveals half of Canadian men aged 19–29 are at risk of problem anger—when anger interferes with daily life, relationships, and work. These findings are warnings of deeper stress and disconnection from support systems.

A national survey of 2,000 men, conducted by CMHF and Intensions Consulting, found:

● 50% of men aged 19 to 29 can be classified as being at risk of problem anger, compared to 22% of all Canadian men.

● 39% report a violent impulse when getting angry in the past month, compared to 16% of all Canadian men.

● 36% of BIPOC men and 26% of men aged 30 to 44 can also be classified as being at risk of problem anger.





These results build on previous CMHF findings that revealed half of Canadian men are at risk of social isolation. CHMF is planning to use the synergies from its recently announced merger with Blueprint to enhance existing programs for men facing mental health challenges like problem anger.

“Men are suffering, living with higher levels of anxiety and depression and often are ashamed to say it out loud, or ask for help. They tend to go it alone to try and solve their problems themselves,” said Kenton Boston, President and CEO of CMHF. “This research is a call to action on young men’s mental health. We will work to reach these men so they know they are not alone and can be stronger and find synergies by connecting with others.”

Dr. David Kuhl, President and Co-Founder of Blueprint, adds, “When we reach men with programs that respect men’s reality, we can reduce harm, strengthen families, and lower the burden on our health and social systems.”

CMHF and Blueprint will support men struggling with problem anger by developing scalable, research-backed programs to meet men where they’re at. This scale of operation promises to reach more men and their families, making a tangible difference in their lives. They will also continue to provide existing barrier-free digital resources and tools, like MindFit Toolkit , to help men manage their mental health.

“In communities across B.C., we’re strengthening mental health supports, including early intervention for young people,” said the Honourable Josie Osborne, B.C. Minister of Health. “Catching challenges early can make all the difference, helping young people stay healthy, resilient, and supported. This work is part of our broader commitment to helping people live well, stay connected, and access the care they need, when and where they need it.”

About the Canadian Men’s Health Foundation

The Canadian Men’s Health Foundation (CMHF) is a national, registered non-profit charity providing information, tools, and motivation that inspire men and their families to live healthier. Through barrier-free tools like the ‘Men’s Health Check’, ‘MindFit Toolkit’, and the ‘Don’t Change Much’ podcast, CMHF combines proven research, digital innovation, and nationwide campaigns to motivate men across all communities to take charge of their health.

About the Study

The Intensions Consulting study was conducted in Canada between April 8 and 14, 2025. The sample was stratified to ensure its composition reflected the underlying distribution of the population as determined by 2021 Census data. The online survey was administered in French and English and used the validated Dimensions of Anger Reactions (DAR-5) measure. A traditional probability sample of comparable size would have produced results considered accurate to within plus or minus 2.2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

