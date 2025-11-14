ORION CORPORATION

Orion receives award for international growth from the President of the Republic of Finland

Today, the President of the Republic of Finland, Alexander Stubb, has awarded Orion Corporation the Internationalisation Award of the President in the growth companies category.

The Internationalisation Awards of the President of the Republic of Finland are bestowed annually in recognition of internationally successful Finnish companies or communities. The evaluation emphasises competitiveness, the international nature of the company’s business operations, and profitability. Other criteria include responsible business practices, contributions to Finnish expertise and employment, attraction of foreign investment, and the international promotion of Finland’s innovation environment.

Orion plays a unique role in the global pharmaceutical industry. It combines Nordic responsibility, uncompromising scientific expertise, and decades of experience in drug research to drive innovation. Orion’s operations cover the entire lifecycle of medicines – from the production of drug substances for global markets to innovation of new medicines and securing availability of affordable generic medicines to health care.

Orion’s roots are in Finland, but its influence extends far beyond the Nordics. Orion’s medicines are used in over 100 countries, and its innovations have changed the lives of millions of people around the world. Orion’s R&D capabilities are growing alongside its global footprint. In 2025, the company opened new research facilities in Cambridge, UK, and in 2023 in New York City, USA. Orion goes where innovation happens, bringing together top scientists, top research institutions, and strong datasets, combined with cutting-edge technology to enable the company to bring innovative medicines to patients.

Health care with high-quality and affordable medicines

“Orion doesn’t just treat diseases – it improves quality of life and brings hope to millions. We are determined to find the missing medical solutions for patients’ needs. The award we have now received is the culmination of decades of work, and the credit goes to our entire personnel,” says Liisa Hurme, President and CEO of Orion Corporation.

In addition, Orion strengthens healthcare by making high-quality and affordable medicines accessible to everyone. Innovations developed especially for the treatment of cancer and central nervous system disorders are created in collaboration with the world’s leading research organizations and pharmaceutical companies.

One of the reasons Orion was granted the award was a prostate cancer drug, invented by Orion and manufactured in Finland. There is a significant need for new treatments, as prostate cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed malignant cancer in men worldwide, with 1.5 million men receiving a prostate cancer diagnosis annually. Cumulatively, approximately 175,000 patients have already benefited from the drug developed jointly by Orion and Bayer, reflecting the global impact of this innovation. In 2024, a significant milestone was reached when this prostate cancer drug achieved blockbuster status of annual 1 billion euro sales.

Various business sector experts, operators, and organisations made nominations for the awards. The final proposal for the awards was presented to the President of the Republic by the Team Finland network, Business Finland, Centres for Economic Development, Transport and the Environment, Finland’s export credit agency Finnvera and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.



This year, the other recipients of the Internationalisation Award of the President of the Republic included Sensofusion Oy as a newcomer and Sandvik Mining and Construction Oy as a long-standing investor. The Community Award was presented to the Finnish Startup Community.

