CORRECTION - Vallourec – Convening of the General Meeting of Warrant Holders

Correction to the Press Release published at 7:29AM today

VALLOUREC – CONVENING OF THE GENERAL MEETING OF WARRANT HOLDERS

Meudon (France), on November 14, 2025 – Vallourec announces today the convening of the holders of warrants (“BSA”) (ISIN code : FR00140030K7) at a general meeting to be held on December 1st, 2025, 10:00 am, at registered office, 12, rue de la Verrerie – 92190 Meudon, France, in order to allow the delivery of newly-issued or existing shares upon their exercise, at Vallourec's option. The current terms and conditions only provide for the delivery of newly-issued shares upon the exercise of the BSA.

The preparatory documents for this Warrant Holders’ Meeting (Agenda, draft resolutions, Board of Directors’ report, notice of meeting published in the BALO, voting form, participation procedures) can be viewed or downloaded from the Company’s website: www.vallourec.com.

