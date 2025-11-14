Blood Group Typing Global Market Overview 2025-2030: PCR-based Techniques Command the Largest Share

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Group Typing - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blood group typing market is poised to expand from US$2.4 billion in 2024 to US$3.9 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.8% from 2024-2030. Factors driving this growth include an increase in surgeries, trauma cases, organ transplants, and chronic conditions like cancer and anemia, necessitating precise blood matching. Enhanced testing capabilities and point-of-care analyzers are improving response times. Investment in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies, boosts access to diagnostics and blood banking.

Blood Group Typing Regional Market Analysis

North America leads the market with a 40% share in 2024, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of molecular technologies. The region benefits from high blood donation rates and a growing volume of surgeries. The United States dominates with superior diagnostic capabilities and continuous R&D investments. In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 11.6% from 2024 to 2030. Factors include rising healthcare spending, expanding blood donation programs, and adoption of PCR and NGS technologies in countries like China, India, and Japan.

Blood Group Typing Market Analysis by Product

Consumables dominate the market, accounting for 60.9% share in 2024. Frequent use of reagents and kits in hospitals and laboratories is essential for accurate testing. Technological advancements enhance the compatibility of reagents with automated systems, increasing efficiency. The services segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% through 2030, driven by outsourcing trends and an increase in surgeries and organ transplants.

Blood Group Typing Market Analysis by Technique

PCR-based and Microarray techniques hold the largest market share at 42% in 2024, favored for high accuracy and swift turnaround. Assay-based techniques are set to grow at a 10% CAGR from 2024 to 2030 due to their scalability and ability to detect a wide range of antigens. Innovations in these methods support rapid standardization, complemented by rising R&D investments.

Blood Group Typing Market by Test Type

The ABO Blood Tests & Rh Typing segment holds 41.8% market share in 2024, critical for transfusion safety and prenatal diagnostics. Rising chronic illnesses and surgeries drive demand for precise ABO testing. Antibody screening is key for identifying alloantibodies in cancer, autoimmune, or pregnancy situations. HLA typing is expected to grow fastest with a 10.9% CAGR from 2024-2030, essential for transplant compatibility and autoimmune disease management.

Blood Group Typing Market Analysis by End User

Hospitals lead with a 41.4% share in 2024, necessitated by high surgery volumes and chronic illnesses. Meanwhile, blood banks are the fastest-growing segment with a 10.5% CAGR from 2024-2030, driven by transfusion demand, rising donation rates, and government initiatives. Diagnostic labs and research institutions contribute to market dynamics through disease monitoring and test development.

This report analyzes the global and regional blood group typing markets by product, technique, and test type through 2030, offering company profiles and the latest developments.

