CTO Realty Growth Provides Leasing Update at the Shops at Legacy

WINTER PARK, Fla., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”), an owner and operator of high-quality open-air retail centers located predominately in high-growth markets across the Southeast and Southwest, has signed a 30,000 square foot, 10-year lease with a co-working operator slated to open in 2026 at the Shops at Legacy – a 243,000 square foot mixed-use lifestyle center in Dallas, Texas.

This lease, together with the 20,000 square foot private, members-only social club signed in the third quarter 2024, substantially fills the vacancy. Further, over the past two years, CTO has also executed nearly 60,000 square feet of smaller shop leases with a diverse mix of restaurants, fitness studios, and retail concepts. These additions are expected to further enhance the energy and appeal of the center.

As a result of this leasing momentum, leased occupancy now stands at approximately 85%. The center features a vibrant mix of upscale, amenity-rich retailers and is anchored by a variety of national and local restaurants.

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. owns and operates high-quality, open-air shopping centers located in the higher growth Southeast and Southwest markets of the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE).

