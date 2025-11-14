AMG Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment for its 5.15% Junior Convertible Trust Preferred Securities Due 2037

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMG, a strategic partner to leading independent investment management firms globally, today announced an adjustment to the conversion rate of its 5.15% junior convertible trust preferred securities due 2037 (the “junior convertible securities”). The conversion rate adjustment is being made in accordance with the indenture governing the conversion of the junior convertible securities as a result of the quarterly cash dividends paid by AMG on common shares since the fourth quarter of 2019 through the previously announced quarterly cash dividend with an ex-dividend date of November 13, 2025 to be paid on November 28, 2025. Effective immediately, the conversion rate is adjusted from 0.2558 common shares per $50.00 junior convertible security to 0.2582 common shares per $50.00 junior convertible security, equivalent to an adjusted conversion price of $193.6483 per common share, compared to the prior conversion price of $195.4652 per common share.

About AMG

AMG (NYSE: AMG) is a strategic partner to leading independent investment management firms globally. AMG’s strategy is to generate long-term value by investing in high-quality independent partner-owned firms, through a proven partnership approach, and allocating resources across AMG's unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. Through its distinctive approach, AMG magnifies its Affiliates' existing advantages and actively supports their independence and ownership culture. As of September 30, 2025, AMG’s aggregate assets under management were approximately $804 billion across a diverse range of private markets, liquid alternative, and differentiated long-only investment strategies. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.amg.com.

Certain matters discussed in this press release issued by Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (“AMG” or the “Company”) may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and could be impacted by a number of factors, including those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in AMG’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. AMG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. This release does not constitute an offer of any products, investment vehicles, or services of any AMG Affiliate. From time to time, AMG may use its website as a distribution channel of material Company information. AMG routinely posts financial and other important information regarding the Company in the Investor Relations section of its website at www.amg.com and encourages investors to consult that section regularly.

AMG Media & Investor Relations:

Patricia Figueroa

(617) 747-3300

ir@amg.com

pr@amg.com

