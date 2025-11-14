Phononic Unleashes AI Data Center Performance Via Advanced Cooling With the Phononic ‘Thermal Kit’

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phononic , a global leader in solid state cooling technology, reveals the cooling solution for AI data centers that unthrottles AI performance while simultaneously delivering attractive returns on infrastructure investment. Today’s AI workloads exhibit unprecedented variability, driving throttling that can erode bandwidth, and ultimately compute performance, by as much as 30%. Cooling overprovisioning to address the resulting heat from these AI workload spikes is estimated at up to 78% at individual data centers, a notable drag on cost and performance efficiency.

Phononic’s intelligent “Thermal Kit” utilizes the Company’s proven high performance thermoelectric coolers (TECs) with an integrated mechanical and thermal architecture, all connected using API accessible control firmware and software, to provide precise, performance-enhancing cooling at the node-level. Beginning with xPUs and HBMs, the solution integrates with existing liquid cooling systems, and enables rapid, chip-level hotspot thermal control, improves the efficiency of compute and supports the future buildout of liquid-cooled data centers with increasing compute density.

“The Thermal Kit is designed to meet one of the biggest challenges of today’s AI data centers: cooling,” says Phononic SVP and GM, Infrastructure Solutions Matt Langman. “For operators facing unprecedented power demands for today’s AI workloads, it is mission critical to maintain performance through reductions in thermal throttling and optimized energy use of existing liquid-cooled infrastructure. With this breakthrough, customers can unlock higher compute capability and deliver meaningful data center wide ROI.”

This targeted approach, grounded in Phononic’s thermal design expertise and services, ensures precise cooling for intense AI workloads to maximize performance. Combined with Phononic's unique software, this precise cooling intelligently comprehends workload demands and proactively acts to maximize performance and save on facility infrastructure costs. Traditional data center cooling reacts slowly to such thermal changes, whereas Phononic’s system adjusts in milliseconds, actively managing heat at the component level rather than solely relying only on mechanical bulk liquid systems.

The Phononic Thermal Kit delivers a meaningful ROI through improvements in AI workload runtimes, asset utilization, increased asset life and energy efficiency.

Faster AI runtimes: When GPUs overheat, performance drops — fast. Thermal throttling kicks in and firmware automatically lowers clock speeds to save silicon. Through efficient and targeted cooling, temperatures can be optimized to significantly reduce throttling and improve performance for AI workloads including transformers, generative models, large batch training and LLM inference. This approach gives chipmakers a performance boost without redesigning their silicon.

Improved Asset Utilization: By decreasing the occurrences of thermal throttling, and therefore system level performance, asset utilization is enhanced. Hyperscalers can take advantage of this more efficient way to boost performance and capacity without rebuilding infrastructure.

Increased Asset Life: Consistent temperature control reduces stress on critical components, extending their useful life and reducing failures in high-value AI infrastructure.

Improved Energy Efficiency: Running the secondary cooling loop several degrees warmer reduces chiller load and energy use, enabling data center wide savings or freeing up energy capacity for reinvestment into additional infrastructure.

With a leadership position in optical transceiver cooling, Phononic’s cooling solutions are deployed across the globe and trusted by Tier 1 hyperscalers and leading OEMs.

Full briefings about Phononic’s Thermal Kit and approach to datacenter cooling are available to press and analysts upon request as well as in person at Super Compute 2025 in St. Louis from November 16th -21st.

About Phononic

Phononic, Inc. is innovating semiconductor solutions that sustainably transform cooling. The Company's thermoelectric chips and fully integrated product solutions are mission critical in Datacenter and Optical Communications driving today’s AI Factories. Phononic’s precise, predictive and performance enhancing cooling approach provides real-time thermal response, delivers rapid ROI and enables faster AI insights. For additional Company and product information visit: www.phononic.com .