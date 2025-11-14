Fairfax India Completes Sale of Equity Interest in Saurashtra Freight Private Limited

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

( Note : All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars except as otherwise noted.)

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India” or the “Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FIH Mauritius Investments Ltd has completed its previously announced sale of its 51% equity interest in Saurashtra Freight Private Limited (“Saurashtra”) to Kamigumi Co., Ltd., a Japanese logistics company, for INR 6,622 million (approximately US$75 million at current exchange rates). As a result of the closing of the transaction, Fairfax India will cease to own any shares in Saurashtra.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

