AI-Driven Rare Disease Patient Finder Market Report 2025 - Digital Health and Telemedicine Propel AI Tools in Rare Disease Detection; Industry to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2029

The artificial intelligence (AI)-driven rare disease patient finder market is witnessing substantial growth. It is projected to expand from $1.25 billion in 2024 to $1.62 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.1%. This surge can be attributed to the increasing adoption of genomic sequencing, the rising utilization of electronic health records, collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and AI startups, a heightened focus on early disease detection, and more available real-world evidence.

The market is anticipated to continue its impressive expansion, reaching $4.6 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 29.7%. Factors driving this growth include the integration of multimodal data analytics, the adoption of AI-powered clinical decision support systems, the growing use of wearable and remote monitoring devices, increased investment in patient-centric healthcare platforms, and a focus on predictive analytics for rare disease detection.

Key advancements within the forecast period are expected in natural language processing, federated learning for secure data sharing, multiomics data analysis, synthetic data generation for disease modeling, and AI-driven digital biomarker innovations. Additionally, the rise of digital health and telemedicine is reinforcing market expansion by providing more convenient healthcare options, with AI-driven patient finders supporting remote monitoring and personalized virtual consultations. A 2023 Rock Health survey highlighted a notable increase in telemedicine utilization across demographics.

Companies are focusing on precision patient recruitment solutions that can quickly identify and recruit eligible patients using advanced algorithms and real-world data to enhance clinical trial success. For example, Citeline's launch of PatientMatch in April 2024 exemplifies the trend towards streamlining trial enrollment through sophisticated algorithms utilizing diverse datasets.

The 2022 merger of Norstella and Citeline for $5 billion illustrates strategic expansions, aiming to enhance global market presence and strengthen AI-driven clinical trial and patient recruitment capabilities. The major players in this domain include UnitedHealth Group, Dassault Systemes, GeneDx Holdings, HealthVerity, ConcertAI, and many others.

In 2024, North America was the dominant region within this market, with Asia-Pacific poised to be the fastest-growing region. The market covers diverse regions and countries, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, and more. However, evolving trade relations and tariffs are influencing market dynamics, with significant impacts on healthcare supply chains, particularly in relation to U.S. tariffs and the associated trade frictions experienced in 2025. This has led to increased costs and supply chain disruptions, prompting the industry to adopt diversified sourcing strategies and advocate for tariff exemptions on critical medical products.

The report addresses critical questions, such as the identification of the largest and fastest-growing markets for AI-driven rare disease patient finders, their relationship with the global economy, demography, and analogous markets. It examines the drivers impacting the market, including technological progression, regulatory changes, and fluctuating consumer preferences.

The analysis covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, and strategic trends. It historically tracks and forecasts market growth across different geographies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.7% Regions Covered Global

