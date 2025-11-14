Huntington's Disease Market 2025-2035: Global and Regional Analysis with a Focus on Drug Classes and the Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Huntington's Disease Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Drug Class and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The HD market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of the disease, along with advances in genetic testing and imaging techniques that enable earlier and more accurate detection. The growing aging population, which is more susceptible to neurodegenerative disorders, and improved access to healthcare are also contributing to the demand for treatments.

Moreover, the approval of novel therapies, such as gene therapies and disease-modifying treatments, is driving market expansion. These therapies offer potential solutions for both motor and cognitive symptoms, addressing a significant unmet need in the market. Furthermore, continuous investment in research and development, supported by both public and private sectors, is accelerating the discovery of new treatment modalities and biomarkers, contributing to the ongoing market growth.



The huntington's disease market faces several challenges, including the high cost of novel therapies, such as gene therapies and gene-silencing treatments, which may limit patient access, particularly in low- and middle-income regions with constrained healthcare budgets. Additionally, the rarity of the disease and the complexity of its management result in limited awareness and expertise, often leading to delayed diagnoses.

Furthermore, the treatment landscape for Huntington's disease is evolving, with no universally accepted treatment protocols in place, making the management of the disease challenging. Regulatory hurdles also pose a challenge, as the approval process for novel therapies can be lengthy, delaying patient access to new and potentially life-saving treatments.



Recent advancements in huntington's disease treatment have introduced new therapeutic options, including gene therapies such as AMT-130, which aims to address the root cause of the disease by targeting the mutant huntingtin gene. Additionally, antisense oligonucleotides, such as tominersen, are being explored to reduce the production of the mutant protein and slow disease progression. Symptomatic treatments, such as the use of tetrabenazine for chorea and antipsychotic medications for psychiatric symptoms, are also commonly employed.

Moreover, several new investigational therapies, including gene-silencing therapies and neuroprotective agents, are showing promise, with clinical trials underway to explore their effectiveness in modifying disease progression.



The competitive landscape in the huntington's disease market is evolving, with major pharmaceutical companies such as Prilenia Therapeutics B.V., Novartis AG, and Bausch Health Companies Inc. leading the way with approved treatments and novel therapies.

Additionally, several emerging biotech companies are focusing on developing next-generation therapies, including gene-silencing treatments and neuroprotective therapies. Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and healthcare providers are becoming more common, with a shared focus on advancing personalized medicine and improving treatment outcomes for huntington's disease patients.



Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Drug Class

Antidepressants

Antipsychotic Drugs

Deutetrabenazine

Deutetrabenazine

RNA-based Therapy

Tetrabenazine

Segmentation 2: by the Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World

Key Topics Covered



1. Global Huntington's Disease Market: Industry Analysis

1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem

1.2 Epidemiological Analysis

1.3 Key Market Trends

1.3.1 Impact Analysis

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Pipeline Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics

1.6.1 Overview

1.6.2 Market Drivers

1.6.3 Market Restraints

1.6.4 Market Opportunities



2. Global Huntington's Disease Market (by Drug Class), Value ($million), 2023-2035

2.1 Antidepressants

2.2 Antipsychotic Drugs

2.3 Deutetrabenazine

2.4 Gene Therapy

2.5 RNA-based Therapy

2.6 Tetrabenazine



3. Global Huntington's Disease Market (by Region), Value ($Million), 2023-2035

3.1 North America

3.1.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.1.3 North America Huntington's Disease Market, by Country ($Million), 2023-2035

3.1.3.1 U.S.

3.1.3.2 Canada

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Market Dynamics

3.2.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.2.3 Europe Huntington's Disease Market, by Country ($Million), 2023-2035

3.2.3.1 U.K.

3.2.3.2 France

3.2.3.3 Germany

3.2.3.4 Italy

3.2.3.5 Spain

3.2.3.6 Rest-of-Europe

3.3 Asia-Pacific

3.3.1 Market Dynamics

3.3.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.3.3 Asia-Pacific Huntington's Disease Market, by Country ($Million), 2023-2035

3.3.3.1 Japan

3.3.3.2 China

3.3.3.3 India

3.3.3.4 Australia

3.3.3.5 South Korea

3.3.3.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

3.4 Rest-of-the-World

3.4.1 Market Dynamics

3.4.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.4.3 Rest-of-the-World Huntington's Disease Market, by Country ($Million), 2023-2035

3.4.3.1 Latin America

3.4.3.2 Middle East and Africa



4. Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

4.1 Competitive Landscape

4.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

4.1.2 Partnership, Alliances and Business Expansion

4.1.3 New Offerings

4.1.4 Regulatory Activities

4.1.5 Funding Activities

4.2 Company Profiles

4.2.1 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

4.2.1.1 Overview

4.2.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

4.2.1.3 Top Competitors

4.2.1.4 Target Customers/End-Users

4.2.1.5 Key Personnel

4.2.1.6 Analyst View

4.2.2 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

4.2.3 H. Lundbeck A/S

4.2.4 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

4.2.5 Lupin

4.2.6 Novartis AG

4.2.7 Prilenia Therapeutics B.V.

4.2.8 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.

4.2.9 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries

4.2.10 uniQure N.V.

4.2.11 Others



5. Research Methodology



List of Figures

Figure: Global Huntington's Disease Market Coverage

Figure: Global Huntington's Disease Market Key Trends, Impact Analysis, 2023-2035



List of Tables

Table: Global Huntington's Disease Market (by Drug Class), $Million, 2023-2035

Table: Global Huntington's Disease Market (by Region), $Million, 2023-2035

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sbb6ls

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.