Positive Assay Results and Upcoming Drilling at Pense Critical Metals Project

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparton Resources Inc. (TSXV-SRI) ("Sparton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of encouraging assay results from surface samples collected earlier this year from the Verrier-Gagne zone, in Ontario. For additional context, please refer to the Sparton News Release dated September 8th, 2025.

In addition to these results, the Company will soon commence a drilling program on the Quebec portion of the Pense claim group. This program aims to investigate strong electromagnetic (EM) anomalies identified by airborne and ground geophysical surveys conducted by Sparton in the area. The mineralization at Pense demonstrates notable similarities to critical minerals deposits such as Outokumpu, Kevitsa, and Talvivaara in Finland.

Overview of Mineral Showings: Verrier-Gagne Zone

The Verrier-Gagne zone, situated in Ontario, was explored by Verrier in 1966 (Ontario Ministry of Mines Assessment Report 31M13SE0015, no assays), and Adventure Gold in 1997, as documented in the GESTIM Assessment Report GM65183. Further exploration—including trenching and sampling—was conducted in the Gagne program in 2007, as referenced in the Ontario Government Assessment Report 20004162. Recent survey lines from the southern portion of Sparton's Expert Geophysics Target EM airborne survey appear to partially cover this mineralized zone.

The mineralized area (centered on NTS coordinates 609750E, 5293375N) exhibits substantial sulphide mineralization associated with a syenite intrusive, as well as with mafic and ultramafic volcanic rocks. Sparton collected fifteen "grab" and character samples representing various mineralization types from exposed zones. Of these, ten samples returned significant values for copper, nickel, and zinc, while six samples displayed anomalous cobalt content. The observed mineralization ranged from massive to semi-massive sulphides, primarily comprising visible pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, and sphalerite within mafic and ultramafic volcanic rocks, to disseminated and streaky sulphides within black interflow sedimentary material.

Highlights Assay Results

The assay results for the surface samples are summarized as follows:

Copper: 0.04% to 0.64% Cu

Nickel: 0.06% to 0.29% Ni

Zinc: 0.05% to 0.52% Zn

Cobalt (anomalous samples): 0.019% to 0.023% Co, associated with higher nickel values





Average values for the heaviest mineralized samples:

Copper: 0.30% (6 samples)

Nickel: 0.20% (5 samples)

Zinc: 0.40% (4 samples)

Cobalt: 0.021% (6 samples)





Discussion of Results

These results are considered significant given the limited outcrop exposure available for sampling and the established zoned nature of this style of mineralization, as demonstrated by the Company’s drilling results from 2024 (see news release dated December 5th, 2024). Notably, the anomalous cobalt values are the first reported by Sparton in this area, suggesting the possibility of mineral zoning across different parts of the property.

Future work planned for this area includes detailed Horizontal Loop Electromagnetic and Magnetic surveys, with the potential for additional drilling at a later stage.

Upcoming Drilling Program at Pense

A diamond core drilling program, totalling up to 1,000 metres, is scheduled to commence in mid-November. This initiative will target geophysical anomaly sites identified on the Pense Quebec claims. Edcor Drilling Services Inc. has been contracted for this work, and mobilization of equipment to the site is currently underway.

Assay Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Mineralized areas were sampled, with each sample cut in half using a diamond blade rock saw. One half of each grab and character sample was submitted to ALS Canada Limited Laboratories, Timmins Ontario an ISO-certified facility, for assay analysis. Standard industry practices for Chain of Custody, Quality Assurance, and Quality Control were followed; however, blanks and standards were not utilized for this sequence of analyses. ALS’s ME-ICP41 Induced Coupled Plasma (ICP) procedure was used for 36-element analyses with Aqua Regia digestion. Gold analyses were conducted separately using the Au-AA-24 method on a 50-gram aliquot, fire assayed and with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish.

Qualified Person Statement

This news release was prepared, reviewed, and approved by A. L. Barker, M.A.Sc., P. Eng., President & CEO of Sparton, in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101.

Contact Information

A. Lee Barker, M.A.Sc., P. Eng., President and CEO

Tel./Fax: 647-344-7734 Mobile: 416-716-5762 Email: info@spartonres.ca

Website: www.spartonres.ca

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, ongoing financings and transactions. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary note. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation. While the Company believes its expectations are reasonable, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove accurate, and undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any of the securities described herein.

We Seek Safe Harbour.