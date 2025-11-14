Global Biofertilizers Market to Double in Size by 2030 - Asia-Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth at 13.5% CAGR

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biofertilizers Market - Types, Microorganisms and Applications" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biofertilizers market is experiencing strong growth, expected to reach US$2.6 billion in 2024 and surpass US$5.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.3%. This growth is propelled by expanding organic farming, environmental concerns about chemical fertilizers, and increasing demand for pesticide-free produce.

Government incentives, national sustainability programs, and technical advancements in microbial formulation and precision agriculture also contribute to this upward trend. The burgeoning organic food sector, coupled with greater awareness of soil regeneration and sustainable practices like micro-irrigation, is accelerating market expansion, notably in Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America.

Regional Market Insights

North America, the leading region with a 36.8% market share in 2024, benefits from advanced farming practices, regulatory support, and growing consumer demand for organic produce. The U.S. spearheads regional growth due to USDA programs and precision agriculture, encouraging farmers to adopt biofertilizers for enhanced soil fertility and improved crop resilience. Conversely, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth with a CAGR of 13.5% from 2024 to 2030, driven by population growth, increased food demand, and a shift towards organic farming. India and China lead this trend, bolstered by government subsidies and innovative nutrient management systems.

Market Segmentation by Type

Nitrogen fixation holds the largest share, contributing to 70.3% of the market in 2024, owing to its effectiveness in boosting soil fertility and crop yields. Biofertilizers like Rhizobium and Azotobacter enhance nutrient absorption, making them preferred solutions for nitrogen-deficient soils. Meanwhile, the phosphate-solubilizing segment is set for rapid growth at a 13.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, addressing phosphorus lock-up issues in soils and improving crop quality.

Microorganism Type Analysis

The Rhizobium segment dominates with a 26.2% share in 2024, owing to its symbiotic nitrogen-fixing capabilities with leguminous crops, reducing synthetic fertilizer reliance and improving yields. In contrast, the Mycorrhiza segment is likely to experience the fastest growth at 13.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, due to its role in nutrient absorption and plant resistance enhancement.

Application Insights

In 2024, seed treatment emerges as the top application, accounting for 61.2% of the market due to its efficacy in boosting seed germination and nutrient uptake. Meanwhile, soil treatment is projected to witness the fastest growth at a 12.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, driven by the need to improve soil fertility and agricultural productivity.

Market by Crop Type

In 2024, cereals and grains command the largest segment with a 46.2% share, driven by high global demand for organic staples and extensive cultivation areas. Alternatively, the oilseeds and pulses segment is expected to grow the fastest at 12.9% CAGR, spurred by rising organic oil demand and government biofertilizer promotion.

Report Scope

This report provides comprehensive analysis across global and regional markets from 2021-2030, with forecasts from 2024 to 2030. It profiles key market players and highlights recent corporate and industrial developments to offer a detailed market progression overview.

Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2024

2021-2024 Base Year: 2024

2024 Forecast Period: 2024-2030

2024-2030 Units: Value in US$

Value in US$ Companies Mentioned: 16 AgriLife (India) Private Limited American Vanguard Corporation Biomaxnaturals BioWorks Inc. Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. IPL Biologicals Limited Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation Lallemand Inc. Mapleton Agri Biotec Pty. Ltd. National Fertilizers Limited Novozymes A/S Rizobacter Argentina S.A. Symborg T.Stanes and Company Limited UPL Ltd. Vegalab S.A.

16

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 330 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eje4ui

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment