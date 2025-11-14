SPAR Group, Inc. Appoints William Linnane as Permanent Chief Executive Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: SGRP) (“SPAR,” “SPAR Group” or the “Company”), an innovative services company offering comprehensive merchandising, marketing, and distribution solutions to retailers and brands throughout the United States and Canada, today announced the appointment of William Linnane as its Chief Executive Officer. Linnane, who has served as President and Interim CEO since earlier this year, assumes the permanent CEO role, effective immediately. In conjunction with the appointment, Linnane also joins the Company’s Board of Directors.

“William has demonstrated outstanding leadership, strategic vision, and a strong dedication to SPAR’s mission, clients, and associates throughout his tenure as interim CEO,” said James Gillis, Executive Chairman of the SPAR Group Board of Directors. “His proven experience and success in prior executive roles at SPAR give the Board complete confidence in his ability to lead the Company through its next phase of growth and innovation.”

“I’m excited and honored to continue leading this exceptional team,” said William Linnane, President and Chief Executive Officer of SPAR Group. “Our goal is to transform retail innovation into measurable results as we accelerate growth and execute our strategic plan to build a structurally leaner, more profitable business. This new chapter marks a turning point for SPAR Group — we are scaling a world-class organization built for performance, and I’m confident we’ll surpass our key financial goals in 2026.”

About SPAR Group, Inc.

SPAR Group is an innovative services company offering comprehensive merchandising, marketing and distribution solutions to retailers and brands throughout the United States and Canada. We provide the resources and analytics that improve brand experiences and transform retail spaces. We offer a unique combination of scale and flexibility with a passion for client results that separates us from the competition. For more information, please visit the SPAR Group’s website at http://www.sparinc.com .

