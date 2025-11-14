Galectin Therapeutics Reports Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and Provides Business Update

NORCROSS, Ga., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins, today reported financial results and provided a business update for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

“The new NAVIGATE data presented at AASLD further strengthen the clinical and mechanistic profile of belapectin. We continue to see encouraging consistency across key biomarkers—including FibroScan®, ELF, and PRO-C3—all supporting belapectin’s durable antifibrotic activity and potential to slow disease progression in patients with compensated MASH cirrhosis. We submitted the NAVIGATE data package to the FDA and requested feedback on proposed next steps, with guidance anticipated by year-end. As we move forward, our focus remains on advancing dialogue with FDA and exploring strategic opportunities to maximize the value of this promising program,” said Joel Lewis, Chief Executive Officer and President of Galectin Therapeutics.

Khurram Jamil, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, added, “Importantly, the concordant biomarker data across independent measures support the mechanistic rationale for Galectin-3 inhibition and highlight belapectin’s potential to favorably alter disease trajectory in patients with advanced, high-risk MASH cirrhosis. From a clinical and mechanistic standpoint, these biomarker analyses provide compelling evidence of belapectin’s biological activity and durability of effect. The data demonstrating reductions in Baveno VII defined portal hypertension risk categories are particularly encouraging, as they come from the sickest MASH cirrhosis patients studied to date. The results were consistent across both the overall and completer populations, with a clear dose-response observed, reinforcing the biological rationale. Taken together, these findings strengthen our confidence in belapectin’s mechanism of action and its potential to positively impact disease progression in this high-risk population.”

Recent Highlights

Earlier in November, at the 2025 AASLD Annual Meeting, Galectin presented new 18-month biomarker analyses from the NAVIGATE trial, further supporting the antifibrotic and disease-modifying potential of belapectin in patients with compensated MASH cirrhosis and portal hypertension. The updated results reinforce and extend previously reported findings.

Belapectin demonstrated consistent, meaningful effects across multiple key biomarkers in MASH cirrhosis. Fewer patients experienced clinically significant worsening of liver stiffness (LSM), while improvements in the ELF (Enhanced Liver Fibrosis) score suggested reduced fibrosis risk and potential improvement in liver function. Notably, the strongest impact was observed in the subgroup with the highest baseline risk (ELF score 11.3), underscoring belapectin’s potential to benefit patients with advanced MASH cirrhosis. FibroScan ® derived liver stiffness measurement (LSM) and the ELF test are the most widely used noninvasive markers to assess fibrosis severity and the risk of complications in patients with MASH and MASH cirrhosis. PRO-C3 (which indicates active fibrosis) levels showed marked reductions, reflecting decreased fibrogenesis and aligning with observed reductions in new varices. Mechanistic support was provided by YKL-40 (a marker of inflammation), with a greater proportion of patients achieving significant reductions, consistent with Galectin-3 modulation. PRO-C4 data further indicated reduced fibrotic activity, distinguishing belapectin’s impact versus placebo across both overall and completer populations. Together, these findings reinforce belapectin’s antifibrotic mechanism of action in a very high-risk patient population.

We also present new data showing that, using the validated Baveno VII criteria for portal hypertension, treatment with belapectin was associated with a reduced presence of clinically significant portal hypertension (CSPH) and a lower risk of hepatic decompensation at 18 months. Belapectin reduced clinically significant portal hypertension category and risk of hepatic decompensation . Using Baveno VII criteria incorporating liver stiffness measurement (LSM) by transient elastography (FibroScan ® ) and platelet count, belapectin treatment reduced the presence of clinically significant portal hypertension (CSPH) and lowered the risk of hepatic decompensation in patients with MASH cirrhosis. Notably, among recent MASH cirrhosis trials reported, NAVIGATE enrolled one of the most advanced patient populations, as evidenced by the high proportion of subjects meeting CSPH criteria at baseline. All portal hypertension risk categories were improved comparing belapectin to placebo. Over 18 months, a higher proportion of patients treated with belapectin transitioned from the CSPH or probable CSPH categories to the no/low-risk category, compared to placebo.


