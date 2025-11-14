APWC Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2025

 | Source: Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited

  • Quarterly revenue of $128.4 million, up 1% from Q2 and up 5% from a year ago
  • Quarterly operating profit of $3.8 million, up 19% from Q3 2024

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited ("APWC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APWC) today reported unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Quarterly revenue was $128.4 million, up 1% from the previous quarter and up 5% from a year ago.

Copper unit volume, measured by the tonnage of copper contained in the wire and cable sold, increased 2% in the third quarter from Q2 and increased 12% from a year ago. This does not include other raw materials, such as aluminum and insulation materials.

For the quarter, earnings per share were $0.05, up 67% from the previous quarter and down 17% from a year ago.

"In Q3 2025 we achieved revenue growth in an environment where businesses continue to face uncertainty," commented Yuan Chun Tang, Chairman and CEO of APWC. "Our revenues from public sector projects proved to be a dependable source of income, derived from contracts that can be awarded as much as 2 to 3 years before project commencement. We remain cautious, however, as an uncertain macroeconomic outlook and pricing pressure from increased competition persist."

"Increase in copper prices had a significant impact on the current quarter gross profit," said Ben Lee, CFO. "We saw an expansion in gross profit and operating profit both sequentially and on a year-over-year basis. However, net income narrowed compared with the same period last year, as 2024 had a favorable foreign exchange movement. We are keenly aware that in the current environment, exchange rates and copper prices can turn quickly. We are making efforts to reduce our working capital and inventory levels and to shorten our cash conversion cycle."

Q3 Fiscal 2025 Summary

Q3 Financial Results
($ in millions, except earnings per share)Q3 FY2025Q2 FY2025Q3 FY2024Q/QY/Y
Revenues$128.4$126.9$122.21%5%
Gross profit$11.1$8.6$9.329%19%
Operating expenses$7.3$6.4$6.614%11%
Operating profit$3.8$2.5$3.252%19%
Net income$1.1$0.6$1.483%(21)%
EPS$0.05$0.03$0.0667%(17)%
           


Revenue by Reportable Segments
($ in millions)Q3 FY2025Q2 FY2025Q3 FY2024Q/QY/Y
North Asia$21.3$22.7$17.7(6)%20%
ROW$56.8$59.9$60.2(5)%(6)%
Thailand$50.3$44.3$44.314%14%
Total$128.4$126.9$122.21%5%
           

Revenue

Revenue for the third quarter was $128.4 million, up $6.2 million (or 5%) from the same period last year and up $1.5 million (or 1%) sequentially. The increase this quarter was primarily driven by new orders from public sector customers.

North Asia revenue for the third quarter was $21.3 million, up 20% from a year ago and down 6% sequentially. The year-over-year growth was driven by increased sales of flat wire products to the electric vehicle and drone industries. The sequential decline was mainly due to higher customer pull-forward of orders due to US tariffs in Q2.

Thailand revenue for the third quarter was up 14% both from a year ago and sequentially. The growth was mainly driven by higher order volumes from public sector projects and a favorable product mix, both of which contributed to the overall revenue increase.

ROW revenue declined slightly in the third quarter mainly due to a decrease in SDI revenue. Demand from SDI public sector projects remains strong, with large projects awarded in the current quarter. Revenue recognition for these projects is tied to the progress of project completion, resulting in some fluctuations from quarter to quarter.

Gross Profit

Gross profit margin for the third quarter was 8.7%, up from 6.8% in the previous quarter and up from 7.6% in the same period last year. The margin improvement was primarily driven by product mix and rising copper prices, partially offset by intensified price competition in certain regions.

Expenses

Total selling, general, and administrative expenses increased 11.1% from the previous quarter, mainly due to higher research and development costs related to flat wire products.

Non-Operating Items

Exchange gains and losses mostly offset each other during this quarter. In contrast, there was a substantial appreciation in Thai Baht in the same period last year, with exchange gains of $0.7 million. This led to an unfavorable variance when compared to the same period last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents were $35.3 million, an increase of $0.3 million from the preceding quarter, driven by lower inventory levels and higher accounts payable, which led to a shorter cash conversion cycle.

Trade receivables for the second quarter were $97.4 million, a $0.3 million decrease from the preceding quarter, reflecting improved cash collections.

Inventory was $137.4 million, a decrease of $7.0 million from the preceding quarter, driven by higher public sector demand, which increased deliveries and reduced inventory levels.

Cash flow from operating activities was an inflow of $11.6 million in the third quarter of 2025, representing a $27.0 million increase in inflow compared to the prior quarter. Cash outflow from financing activities was $10.3 million, a decrease of $21.8 million from the preceding quarter. The increase in operating cash inflow was mainly driven by growth in customer orders, while cash outflow from financing activities was used to repay short-term borrowings.

We encourage shareholders to visit the Company's website for further information (www.apwcc.com). Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a portion of this release.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is a holding company incorporated in Bermuda with principal executive offices in Taiwan that operates its business through subsidiaries primarily engaged in the manufacture and distribution of enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong and certain other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The Company also engages in the distribution of certain wire and cable products manufactured by its controlling shareholder, Pacific Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd., and certain third parties. The Company also provides project engineering services in the supply, delivery and installation of power cable. The Company’s major customers include appliance component manufacturers, electrical contracting firms, state owned entities, and wire and cable dealers and factories.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the Company, its business, and its subsidiary companies. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as believed, anticipated, expected, estimated, intended or planned. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company, or to persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors, other than as required under the securities laws. The Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Pacific Holdings Group
2901 Dallas Parkway, Suite 360
Plano, TX 75093
Attn: Paul Weber
Phone: (469) 797-7191
Email: pweber@pusa.com
 


ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data)
          
   For the three months For the Nine months
   ended September 30, ended September 30,
    2025   2024   2025   2024 
   US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000
Revenue$128,399  $122,233  $355,892  $336,563 
Cost of sales (117,271)  (112,980)  (332,491)  (313,828)
Gross profit 11,128   9,253   23,401   22,735 
        
Other operating income 155   186   382   1,167 
Selling, general and administrative expenses (7,302)  (6,574)  (20,162)  (19,045)
Other operating expenses       (1)   
Net impairment loss on financial and contract assets (181)  371   (75)  (380)
Operating profit 3,800   3,236   3,545   4,477 
        
Finance costs (529)  (663)  (1,506)  (1,828)
Finance income 41   66   107   163 
Share of loss of associates    (1)  (1)  (2)
Exchange gain 69   715   674   864 
Other income 146   183   252   426 
Other expense 49   (68)  (31)  (275)
Profit before tax 3,576   3,468   3,040   3,825 
Income tax expense (1,088)  (956)  (1,489)  (1,353)
Profit for the period$2,488  $2,512  $1,551  $2,472 
        
Attributable to:       
Equity holders of the parent 1,061   1,408   160   898 
Non-controlling interests 1,427   1,104   1,391   1,574 
    2,488   2,512   1,551   2,472 
          
Basic and diluted profit per share$0.05  $0.06  $0.01  $0.04 
Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 20,616,227   20,616,227   20,616,227   20,616,227 
                

                                                                                      

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data)
          
   For the three months For the Nine months
   ended September 30, ended September 30,
    2025   2024   2025   2024 
   US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000
Profit for the period 2,488   2,512   1,551   2,472 
Other comprehensive income       
        
Cumulative translation differences reclassified to profit or loss on liquidation of a subsidiary           
  695   19,262   11,741   8,973 
Other comprehensive income/(loss) not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:       
Changes in the fair value of equity instruments measured at FVOCI 558   137   540   390 
Income tax effect (112)  (27)  (108)  (78)
  446   110   432   312 
Re-measuring losses on defined benefit plans (6)  (78)  (60)  (37)
Income tax effect 1   15   12   7 
  (5)  (63)  (48)  (30)
        
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax 1,136   19,309   12,125   9,255 
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 3,624   21,821   13,676   11,727 
Attributable to:       
Equity holders of the parent 1,692   13,761   8,811   6,648 
Non-controlling interests 1,932   8,060   4,865   5,079 
 $3,624  $21,821  $13,676  $11,727 


ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
    
 As of
September 30, 2025
(Unaudited)		 As of
December 31, 2024
(Audited)
 US$'000 US$'000
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents35,274 34,035
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 
Trade receivables97,369 102,789
Other receivables2,883 1,257
Contract assets4,086 688
Due from related parties1,732 607
Inventories137,436 126,814
Prepayments3,936 3,195
Assets classified as held for sale767 747
Other current assets3,363 1,529
 286,846 271,661
Non-current assets   
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income3,685 3,069
Property, plant and equipment53,633 52,227
Right of use assets3,134 2,420
Investment properties525 504
Intangible assets78 110
Investments in associates854 807
Deferred tax assets5,880 6,684
Other non-current assets3,195 2,378
 70,984 68,199
Total assets357,830 339,860
    


ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
    
 As of
September 30, 2025
(Unaudited)		 As of
December 31, 2024
(Audited)
 US$'000 US$'000
Liabilities   
Current liabilities   
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings39,627  24,098 
Trade and other payables49,474  57,220 
Due to related parties6,075  9,715 
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss31  21 
Accruals8,149  8,246 
Current tax liabilities554  1,624 
Employee benefit liabilities1,166  2,178 
Financial lease liabilities1,148  648 
Other current liabilities6,906  4,272 
 113,130  108,022 
    
Non-current liabilities   
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings1,741  4,872 
Employee benefit liabilities7,602  5,908 
Lease liabilities1,699  1,425 
Deferred tax liabilities4,158  4,079 
Other non-current liabilities757  189 
 15,957  16,473 
Total liabilities129,087  124,495 
    
Equity   
Issued capital206  206 
Additional paid-in capital118,103  118,103 
Treasury shares(38) (38)
Retained earnings61,577  61,417 
Other components of equity(16,079) (24,730)
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent163,769  154,958 
Non-controlling interests64,974  60,407 
Total equity228,743  215,365 
Total liabilities and equity357,830  339,860 
    


ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
 
        
 For the three months For the nine months
 ended September 30, ended September 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities$11,585  $13,619  $(5,877) $2,851 
Net cash used in investing activities (992)  (1,411)  (3,958)  (2,208)
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (10,262)  (14,511)  9,350   (5,419)
Effect of exchange rate (25)  3,053   1,724   1,209 
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 306   750   1,239   (3,567)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 34,968   33,653   34,035   37,970 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$35,274  $34,403  $35,274  $34,403 

Recommended Reading