Sow Good Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sow Good Inc. (Nasdaq: SOWG) (“Sow Good” or “the Company”), a leading freeze-dried food and candy manufacturer, is reporting financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“Q3 2025 was a quarter of steady progress and operational strengthening as we continued to position Sow Good for long-term sustainable growth,” said Claudia Goldfarb, CEO of Sow Good. “The decisive actions we’ve taken over the past several months have simplified our footprint, reduced fixed costs, and enhanced efficiency across the organization. We’ve now completely vacated our Mockingbird facility, reducing our footprint by over 50,000 square feet and delivering immediate savings, and we will fully vacate our Rock Quarry facility by the end of January, reducing our footprint by more than 320,000 square feet. Together with lease amendments and payroll optimization, these efforts represent over $5 million in annualized savings and a leaner, more agile platform ready to scale efficiently.

“We secured our first private-label partnership with a 600-store national retailer for our new Caramel Crunch SKU, which will ship in the first half of 2026. Caramel Crunch is our first fully vertically integrated product—with caramel made in house with no artificial dyes, flavors, or preservatives and crafted using our proprietary long-cycle freeze-drying process. This cleaner-ingredient approach not only enhances product appeal but also opens the door to additional retail opportunities as buyers increasingly prioritize clean-label alternatives. In March of 2026 we are launching 2 new SKUs with a national retailer in our branded display that will also have 10 other of our top SKUs. Our international distribution partners remain excited with our performance and are substantially expanding influencer marketing and retailer marketing partnerships for 2026 to continue supporting the Sow Good brand.

“We are also in ongoing conversations with other national retailers regarding additional private-label opportunities, including potential extensions into freeze-dried yogurt melts and other innovative formats. While still early, these discussions underscore the trust major retailers have in our manufacturing capabilities and the breadth of our technology platform. At the same time, we’ve seen a slowdown in traditional legacy SKUs, while growth and retailer demand are shifting toward our new clean-label, innovative products that highlight our differentiation in texture, flavor, and quality.

“Looking ahead, we remain focused on operational discipline and a return to profitability. The foundational work we’ve completed this year has made Sow Good leaner, more efficient, and better positioned for sustainable growth. In parallel, we are advancing a number of strategic initiatives – including digital asset and partnership strategies – designed to strengthen our balance sheet, diversify our funding base, and enhance long-term shareholder value. These discussions are progressing constructively and reflect our commitment to innovative and responsible capital management.”

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Revenue in the third quarter of 2025 was $1.6 million compared to $3.6 million for the same period in 2024. The decline reflects changes in sales mix as the Company realized lower average selling prices associated with the closeout of discontinued SKUs.

Gross loss in the third quarter of 2025 was $8.9 million compared to gross profit of $0.6 million in the year ago period. Gross margin was (576)% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 16% in the prior year period. Cost of goods sold increased due to $5.3 million in noncash charges for reserves for finished goods and materials associated with SKUs that the Company no longer intends to produce or sell, and $3.2 million for the related write-down of overhead allocated to this inventory.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were $3.7 million compared to $3.8 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was largely due to lower payroll costs and professional fees reflective of the Company’s ongoing cost reduction efforts.

Other income for the third quarter of 2025 was a net gain of $1.7 million, compared to other expense of $185.6 thousand for the same period in 2024. The increase was driven by a noncash gain recognized upon the exit of lease liabilities related to two facilities as of September 30, 2025, partially offset by net interest expense of $93.3 thousand. Other expense for the third quarter of 2024 consisted primarily of net interest expense.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2025 was $10.9 million, or $(0.90) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $3.4 million, or $(0.33) per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2024. The decrease is primarily due to noncash inventory reserve charges, coupled with decreased sales.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled herein) in the third quarter of 2025 was $(10.9) million compared to $(1.9) million for the same period in 2024. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest comparable GAAP metric, net income, please see the tables below.

Cash and cash equivalents were $387.3 thousand at September 30, 2025, compared to $3.7 million at December 31, 2024

Conference Call

Sow Good will conduct a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Date: Friday, November 14, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time

About Sow Good Inc.

Sow Good Inc. (Nasdaq: SOWG) is a U.S.-based leader in freeze-dried snacks and candies, driven by a commitment to quality, innovation, and excellence. The company’s proprietary freeze-drying technology and vertically integrated manufacturing platform power some of the most exciting products in the better-for-you and indulgent snack categories—all proudly made in Texas.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains “non-GAAP financial measures” that are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measure “Adjusted EBITDA.” Adjusted EBITDA has been presented in this press release as a supplemental measure of financial performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, provision for income tax, and share-based compensation, and loss on early extinguishment of debt. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA is not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of financial performance or cash provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future, we may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company.

We present this non-GAAP measure because we believe it assists investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in highlighting trends in our operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate, and capital investments. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to establish discretionary annual incentive compensation, and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Management supplements GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone provide.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA rather than net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense as it has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring non-cash expense for our business;

Adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization expense and, although this is a non-cash expense, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the cash requirements necessary to service interest on our debt which affects the cash available to us;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the monies earned from our investments since it does not reflect our core operations;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the loss on early extinguishment of debt since it does not reflect our core operations and is a non-cash expense;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the gain on the exit of lease obligations since it does not reflect our core operations and is a non-cash expense;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income tax expense that affects cash available to us; and

the expenses and other items that we exclude in our calculations of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from the expenses and other items, if any, that other companies may exclude from Adjusted EBITDA when they report their operating results.

In addition, other companies may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding the offering, expected growth, and future capital expenditures, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "plan," "intend," "seek," "goal," "will," "should," "may" or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to statements about: (a) our ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive industry in which we operate; (b) our ability to maintain and enhance our brand; (c) our ability to successfully implement our growth strategies related to launching new products and enter new markets; (d) the effectiveness and efficiency of our marketing programs; (e) our ability to manage current operations and to manage future growth effectively; (f) our future operating performance; (g) our ability to attract new customers or retain existing customers; (h) our ability to protect and maintain our intellectual property; (i) the government regulations to which we are subject; (j) our ability to maintain adequate liquidity to meet our financial obligations; (k) failure to obtain sufficient sales and distributions for our freeze dried product offerings; (l) the potential for supply chain disruption and delay; (m) the potential for transportation, labor, and raw material cost increases; (n) the timing of our operational efficiencies measures and the anticipated savings therefrom, and (o) such other risks and uncertainties described more fully in documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

SOW GOOD INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 387,294 $ 3,723,440 Accounts receivable, net 174,757 460,147 Inventory, net 11,524,269 20,313,315 Prepaid inventory 19,923 55,796 Prepaid expenses 226,694 523,442 Assets held for sale 713,256 - Total current assets 13,046,193 25,076,140 Property and equipment, net 10,311,440 11,802,420 Security deposit 1,043,972 1,357,956 Right-of-use asset 1,169,271 16,459,215 Total assets $ 25,570,876 $ 54,695,731 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 818,797 $ 1,368,006 Accrued interest 110,973 - Accrued expenses 734,548 976,153 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,551,711 2,599,102 Current maturities of notes payable, related parties, net of $0 and $304,500 of debt discounts at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively - 2,195,500 Current maturities of notes payable, net of $0 and $13,470 of debt discounts as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively - 225,780 Total current liabilities 3,216,029 7,364,541 Operating lease liabilities 1,123,302 15,193,129 Convertible notes payable, related parties, net of $811,388 and $0 of debt discounts as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,992,430 - Notes payable 150,000 150,000 Total liabilities 6,481,761 22,707,670 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 12,223,599 and 11,300,624 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 12,224 11,300 Additional paid-in capital 99,212,152 94,418,972 Accumulated deficit (80,135,261 ) (62,442,211 ) Total stockholders' equity 19,089,115 31,988,061 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 25,570,876 $ 54,695,731





SOW GOOD INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 1,553,138 $ 3,554,157 $ 5,886,372 $ 30,608,526 Cost of goods sold 10,500,626 2,998,171 13,860,846 16,415,970 Gross profit (8,947,488 ) 555,986 (7,974,474 ) 14,192,556 Operating expenses: General and administrative expenses: Salaries and benefits 1,826,918 1,875,908 5,701,187 6,350,038 Professional services 97,553 320,289 548,106 1,382,393 Other general and administrative expenses 1,712,505 1,607,844 4,832,623 3,879,350 Total general and administrative expenses 3,636,976 3,804,041 11,081,916 11,611,781 Depreciation and amortization 8,584 8,583 25,751 23,060 Loss on impairment of long-lived assets 24,690 - 24,690 - Total operating expenses 3,670,250 3,812,624 11,132,357 11,634,841 Net operating income (loss) (12,617,738 ) (3,256,638 ) (19,106,831 ) 2,557,715 Other income (expense): Interest income - 39,509 27,266 43,639 Interest expense (93,274 ) (225,095 ) (389,013 ) (1,243,428 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - (696,502 ) Gain on termination of leases 1,775,528 - 1,775,528 - Total other expense 1,682,254 (185,586 ) 1,413,781 (1,896,291 ) Income (loss) before income tax (10,935,484 ) (3,442,224 ) (17,693,050 ) 661,424 Income tax provision - 62,315 - (195,603 ) Net income (loss) $ (10,935,484 ) $ (3,379,909 ) $ (17,693,050 ) $ 465,821 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 12,203,609 10,245,388 11,708,645 8,651,223 Net income (loss) per common share - basic $ (0.90 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (1.51 ) $ 0.05 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 12,203,609 10,245,388 11,708,645 9,613,553 Net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ (0.90 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (1.51 ) $ 0.05





SOW GOOD INC.

STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance, June 30, 2025 12,166,128 $ 12,166 $ 97,758,199 $ (69,199,777 ) $ 28,570,588 Common stock issued to directors for services 57,471 $ 58 $ 49,941 – 49,999 Common stock issued to officers for services – – 104,554 – 104,554 Common stock options granted to directors and advisors for services – – $ 3,598 – 3,598 Common stock options granted to officers and employees for services – – 1,295,860 – 1,295,860 Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2025 – – – (10,935,484 ) (10,935,484 ) Balance, September 30, 2025 12,223,599 $ 12,224 $ 99,212,152 $ (80,135,261 ) $ 19,089,115





For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance, June 30, 2024 10,245,388 $ 10,245 $ 89,899,666 $ (54,894,265 ) $ 35,015,646 Common stock options granted to directors and advisors for services – – 29,284 – 29,284 Common stock options granted to officers and employees for services – – 1,157,587 – 1,157,587 Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2024 – – – (3,379,909 ) (3,379,909 ) Balance, September 30, 2024 10,245,388 $ 10,245 $ 91,086,537 $ (58,274,174 ) $ 32,822,608





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance, December 31, 2024 11,300,624 $ 11,300 $ 94,418,972 $ (62,442,211 ) $ 31,988,061 Common stock issued to directors for services 139,907 142 279,858 – 280,000 Common stock issued to officers for services 783,068 782 263,572 – 264,354 Common stock options granted to directors and advisors for services – - 13,487 – 13,487 Common stock options granted to officers and employees for services – – 3,541,322 – 3,541,322 Additional paid in capital from exchange of related party debt, net – – 694,941 – 694,941 Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 – – – (17,693,050 ) (17,693,050 ) Balance, September 30, 2025 12,223,599 $ 12,224 $ 99,212,152 (80,135,261 ) $ 19,089,115





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance, December 31, 2023 6,029,371 $ 6,029 $ 66,014,415 $ (58,739,995 ) $ 7,280,449 Common stock issued in public offering, net of offering costs 1,380,000 1,380 11,973,596 – 11,974,976 Common stock issued in private placement offering 515,597 516 3,737,484 – 3,738,000 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and warrants 2,289,209 2,288 5,670,680 – 5,672,968 Common stock issued to directors for services 31,211 32 295,616 – 295,648 Common stock options granted to directors and advisors for services – – 86,892 – 86,892 Common stock options granted to officers and employees for services – – 3,307,854 – 3,307,854 Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 – – – 465,821 465,821 Balance, September 30, 2024 10,245,388 $ 10,245 $ 91,086,537 $ (58,274,174 ) $ 32,822,608





SOW GOOD INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ (17,693,050 ) $ 465,821 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Bad debts expense 86,339 176,032 Depreciation and amortization 778,800 582,648 Non-cash amortization of right-of-use asset and liability 1,786,411 791,360 Non-cash gain on lease exit (1,775,526 ) - Inventory valuation and obsolescence adjustments 5,377,125 - Common stock issued to officers and directors for services 544,356 295,648 Amortization of stock options 3,554,809 3,394,746 Amortization of debt discounts 202,200 932,883 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 696,502 Decrease (increase) in current assets: Accounts receivable 199,051 1,169,269 Prepaid expenses 296,748 360,734 Inventory 3,447,794 (15,319,762 ) Security deposits 313,984 (1,011,340 ) Increase (decrease) in current liabilities: Accounts payable (549,209 ) 447,563 Income tax payable - 65,603 Accrued interest 174,863 (363,326 ) Accrued expenses (79,765 ) 1,190,375 Net cash used in operating activities $ (3,335,070 ) (6,125,244 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Fixed asset additions and disposals, net 32,883 (3,143,561 ) Cash paid for construction in progress (33,959 ) (1,325,726 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,076 ) (4,469,287 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from common stock offerings, net - 15,712,976 Proceeds from the exercise of warrants and options - 373,855 Repayments of borrowings - (956,249 ) Net cash provided by financing activities - 15,130,582 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (3,336,146 ) 4,536,051 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 3,723,440 2,410,037 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 387,294 $ 6,946,088 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Interest paid $ 399 $ 667,293 Interest received $ 27,266 $ 43,639 Income taxes paid $ - $ 130,000 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Non-cash exercise of warrants $ - $ 5,299,113 Retirement of Notes Payable, related party in non-cash debt exchange $ (2,500,000 ) $ - Issuance of Convertible Notes Payable, related party, including accrued interest of $64,568 in debt exchange $ 2,803,818 $ - Repayment of interest $ (64,568 ) $ (98,750 ) Repayments of borrowings $ (239,250 ) $ (5,200,363 ) Reclassification of construction in progress to assets held for sale $ 713,256 $ - Reclassification of construction in progress to property and equipment $ 682,469 $ 2,864,649





SOW GOOD INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ (10,935,484 ) $ (3,379,909 ) $ (17,693,050 ) $ 465,821 Depreciation and amortization 268,281 216,164 786,993 582,948 Interest expense, net 93,274 185,586 361,747 1,199,789 Provision for income tax - (62,315 ) - 195,603 EBITDA (10,573,929 ) (3,040,474 ) (16,544,310 ) 2,444,161 Share-based payments 1,453,953 1,186,871 4,098,239 3,690,362 Gain on termination of leases (1,775,528 ) - (1,775,528 ) - Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - 696,502 Adjusted EBITDA $ (10,895,504 ) $ (1,853,603 ) $ (14,221,599 ) $ 6,831,025



