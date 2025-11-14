LUFKIN Introduces SROD™ V9.2.0

MISSOURI CITY, Texas, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LUFKIN Industries, a pioneer in rod lift optimization solutions, products, automation and software technologies and services, today announced the launch of SROD™ V9.2.0. The intelligent rod design solution enables operators to confirm optimal well designs in minutes to realize greater well production and faster ROI.

Creating manual iterations of 20 unique well designs can take up to 20 hours of engineering time, delaying production. SROD V9.2.0’s Multi-Case Generation Wizard enables engineers to define design criteria such as pump depth, rod string configuration, production targets, and failure thresholds to automatically generate multiple well design scenarios in just minutes to identify the configurations that optimize production and minimize workovers. This eliminates the need for engineers to manually adjust and re-calculate well designs, speeding decision making to improve profitability.





The Multi-Case Generation Wizard not only empowers engineers to determine the most profitable well designs but also the most efficient, cost-effective and reliable. The impact of cost, uptime, energy requirement and output can be compared to deliver rich, holistic insights that can help operators save thousands of dollars per well.

“With SROD V9.2.0, we’re providing operators unparalleled strategic leverage that can positively impact their oilfield operations and bottom line,” said Brent Baumann, Chief Executive Officer for LUFKIN Industries. “Faster, accurate well designs lead to faster deployment, optimized production and ultimately greater ROI. This allows engineers to spend less time re-iterating well design scenarios and more time optimizing operational strategy.”



Learn more about SROD V9.2.0 here.

About LUFKIN Industries

Lufkin Industries is a leading global provider of rod lift optimization solutions, products, technologies, and services to the oil and gas industry. With over 100 years of industry leadership, LUFKIN manufactures a complete line of surface pumping units, sucker rods, downhole sucker rod pumps and automation systems worldwide. The company is recognized around the world as the industry standard and the benchmark others strive to attain. LUFKIN’s intelligent solutions are supported by an extensive global service footprint, staffed with highly skilled technicians capable of solving the most challenging well concerns.

