Dental Expert Dr. Kari Sakurai of Santa Monica Explains How Oral Health Affects General Health for HelloNation

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How connected are oral health and general health? A recent HelloNation article featuring Dr. Kari Sakurai of Pacific View Smile Center in Santa Monica provides a clear explanation. The article demonstrates that the mouth is not separate from the body, but rather a central part of overall well-being.

The piece highlights how poor oral health can lead to significant medical complications. Oral bacteria do not remain in the mouth. They travel through the bloodstream, increasing the risk of serious health issues. This makes oral health care vital for protecting more than just teeth and gums.

One primary concern discussed is the connection between gum disease and heart disease. Inflamed gums allow bacteria to enter the blood, which increases the risk of blocked arteries. This makes gum disease a genuine risk factor for cardiovascular problems. Studies have shown that routine dental treatment can help reduce the risk of these complications, underscoring the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene.

The HelloNation article also explains the relationship between oral health and diabetes. People with diabetes face a higher risk because gum infections make it harder to control blood sugar. In turn, high blood sugar increases the risk of gum disease. This cycle can only be managed when both physicians and dentists collaborate on addressing the issue. For people with diabetes, regular dental visits are not just about teeth and gums, but also about overall health management and well-being.

Oral health during pregnancy is another important subject. Studies have shown that hormonal changes can exacerbate gum problems. Untreated gum disease has been linked to preterm birth and low birth weight. The article explains that poor oral hygiene at this stage can affect both mother and child. For this reason, oral health during pregnancy is a key factor in protecting the health of families.

Oral health and respiratory health are also closely connected. Bacteria in the mouth can be inhaled into the lungs, potentially creating infections in individuals who are already at high risk. This is particularly hazardous for older adults or those with weakened immune systems. Oral health problems in the mouth can therefore create much larger challenges in the lungs. Addressing poor oral hygiene helps reduce the risk of respiratory issues.

Nutrition is another area affected by oral health care. Tooth loss, dry mouth, or painful gums make it harder to chew healthy foods. When eating becomes uncomfortable, people often avoid nutritious meals, which can lead to a weaker immune system. Poor oral health can lead to poor nutrition, which in turn increases the risk of other illnesses. Dental treatment is a crucial step toward protecting both your diet and overall health.

The HelloNation article notes that oral health also affects quality of life. Pain, bad breath, or chronic oral infections add stress and reduce confidence. Stress itself increases the risk of health problems because it weakens the immune system. Oral health care is therefore not only about appearance but about everyday comfort and overall well-being.

The article makes it clear that oral health problems serve as early warning signs for other conditions. A dental visit can help reveal health issues such as diabetes or heart disease. Oral bacteria can be a sign of more serious medical concerns. By working together, dentists and doctors can better protect patient health.

Good oral hygiene practices are central to prevention. Brushing with fluoride toothpaste, flossing daily, and treating gum disease through dental treatment are practical steps. These habits reduce the risk of severe conditions while supporting the heart, lungs, metabolism, and mental health. Oral health care is not separate from medical care but a foundation for general well-being.

The full article, titled “Your Mouth Is More Connected to Your Body Than Many People Realize” , provides detailed insights into how oral health and general health work together. Dr. Kari Sakurai of Pacific View Smile Center in Santa Monica shares valuable guidance through HelloNation, reminding readers that oral health care is essential for protecting overall health.

