SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How do car insurance companies decide what to charge their customers? A HelloNation article answers this question by breaking down the factors that go into calculating auto insurance rates. The feature, with insights from State Farm Insurance Agent Tony Pope of Summerville, SC, explains how risk, personal history, and vehicle details combine to shape what drivers pay.

According to the HelloNation article, car insurance rates are based on risk. Companies estimate this risk by looking at the probability of an event, like a car accident, and the potential impact of that event. The more likely an accident is and the more costly it could be, the higher the premium. This approach helps explain why no two drivers pay the same amount, even if they live in the same area.

One of the key factors highlighted is age. Younger drivers, especially those under 25, are statistically more likely to be involved in accidents, which results in higher rates. Drivers between 25 and 65 usually enjoy lower premiums because their accident risk is lower. At the other end of the spectrum, drivers over 65 often see rates increase again due to higher accident and injury likelihood.

Location also plays a significant role. The HelloNation article points out that where someone lives can directly impact their costs. Urban areas with heavy traffic, higher crime rates, or more claims often lead to higher premiums compared to rural or suburban areas with fewer risks. In Summerville, for example, drivers may see differences in rates depending on whether they commute into Charleston or primarily drive locally.

Another factor is driving record. A history of speeding tickets or accidents signals a higher chance of future claims, which raises premiums. In contrast, maintaining a clean driving record helps keep rates lower. Insurance agent Tony Pope emphasizes through the HelloNation feature that safe driving is not only good for personal safety but also for financial savings.

Claims history is also considered. Multiple past claims suggest a higher chance of new claims, leading to higher rates. Conversely, fewer claims can demonstrate responsible driving and help keep premiums down. This information, combined with a driver’s mileage, helps insurers gauge how often someone is exposed to risk. Drivers who spend hours on the road daily are more likely to be in accidents compared to those who drive only occasionally.

A credit score is another essential element in most states. The article notes that many insurers use credit-based insurance scores because they correlate with claim likelihood. Drivers with higher scores are seen as less risky and often qualify for lower rates, while those with lower scores may face higher premiums.

The type of vehicle also matters. Expensive cars, or those with advanced technology, can cost more to repair or replace, which results in higher premiums. On the other hand, vehicles with anti-theft devices or proven safety features may help lower rates. The HelloNation article stresses that car choice directly affects insurance costs, sometimes in ways that surprise drivers.

Policy decisions also influence rates. Coverage types, policy limits, and deductibles can all change what a driver pays. Choosing a higher deductible usually lowers monthly premiums but requires more out-of-pocket payment in the event of a claim. Selecting broader coverage increases protection but comes with a higher cost. These choices give drivers some control over their own premiums.

The HelloNation article does not stop at explaining how rates are calculated. It also outlines ways drivers can lower their premiums. Keeping a clean driving record, practicing safe driving habits, and using tools like State Farm’s Drive Safe & Save® app can help drivers save. Younger drivers may also benefit from programs like the Steer Clear app, which rewards safe driving.

Discounts are another key area. Bundling multiple policies, such as home and auto, is one way to reduce overall costs. Maintaining good credit and exploring available discounts through a reputable agent can also be beneficial. Adjusting coverage levels or dropping unneeded options for older vehicles may provide additional savings.

The HelloNation article concludes by encouraging drivers to consult with their insurance agent for guidance. Since every driver’s situation is unique, an agent can help tailor coverage options to personal needs while balancing costs. Insurance agent Tony Pope of Summerville, SC is featured as a trusted source who helps clients better understand these decisions and how they impact long-term financial security.

The full article, titled “ How is car insurance calculated?” , provides a detailed explanation of these factors and strategies. Tony Pope, State Farm Insurance Agent in Summerville, SC, shares insights in the HelloNation feature, making complex information simple and accessible for everyday drivers.

