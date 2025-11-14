SOLOWIN HOLDINGS’s Subsidiary Selected as Industry Pioneer in HKMA’s “EnsembleTX” Pilot Phase

Hong Kong, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: AXG) (“Solowin” or the “Company”), a leading financial technology firm bridging traditional and digital assets, today announced that its subsidiary, Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited (“Solomon JFZ”), has been selected by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (“HKMA”) as an industry pioneer in the pilot phase of Project Ensemble (EnsembleTX), an initiative aiming to enable real-value transactions involving tokenized deposits and digital assets within a controlled pilot environment.

Solowin is listed in Annex B of EnsembleTX, which names the participating industry pioneers. Other notable participants include Ant International, Bosera Asset Management (International) Co., Limited, China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited, and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), among others.

Under EnsembleTX, Solomon JFZ will collaborate with other leading institutions to facilitate interbank transactions involving tokenized deposits and tokenized fund subscriptions through the HKMA’s innovative blockchain-based infrastructure. The initiative aims to demonstrate how monetary and asset tokenization can enhance interoperability, efficiency, and automation across the financial ecosystem, establishing a strong foundation for the future development of a tokenized economy.

According to the HKMA, EnsembleTX builds upon the successful outcomes of the Ensemble Sandbox experimentation. The pilot is designed to enable faster, more transparent, and more efficient settlement of real-value tokenized transactions. Its initial focus will be on empowering market participants to use tokenized deposits in tokenized money market fund transactions and to manage liquidity and treasury operations in real time. This milestone marks Hong Kong’s transition from proof-of-concept to real-value transaction applications in its rapidly evolving tokenization ecosystem.

Dr. Haokang Thomas Zhu, Director of Solowin, commented: “We are honored that our Hong Kong-based crypto-enabled brokerage, Solomon JFZ, has been selected to participate in EnsembleTX, following our earlier participation in the sandbox phase of HKMA’s Project Ensemble. Since the project’s inception in 2024, we have worked closely with the HKMA, as well as various banks and fund houses, to advance sandbox trials. We have witnessed firsthand the tremendous potential of tokenized deposits in driving financial innovation, and we look forward to further expanding their practical applications, including in fund settlement, in 2026.”

About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: AXG) is a global leading financial technology firm focused on digital currency payments and asset tokenization. Founded in 2016, it has dedicated to bridging traditional and decentralized finance by building a secure, efficient and compliant financial infrastructure that provides integrated digital asset solutions for global investors and institutions. Leveraging its Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)-licensed subsidiary Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited, along with other key subsidiaries such as AlloyX Group and AX Coin HK Limited, the Company has developed a multi-jurisdictional, vertically integrated, enterprise-grade new financial platform encompassing global stablecoin payments, corporate treasury and private wealth management and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. Backed by leading international institutional investors, the Company manages compliant and transparent digital assets that are closely connected to the real economy. The Company is committed to establishing itself as a leading global digital asset financial platform, driving the seamless convergence of traditional finance and the Web3 ecosystem.

For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://www.alloyx.com or investor relations webpage at https://ir.solowin.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The Company has attempted to identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in its other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

