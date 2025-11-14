Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) Market Set for Rapid Expansion as Global Market Value Surpasses $20.31 Billion by 2030

Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) Market by Solution (Drone Detection, Tracking & Identification, C2, UAS Mitigation & Neutralization), by End-User (Commercial, Defense, Government & Law Enforcement), Deployment, Range, Technology and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" The counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) market is estimated to be USD 6.64 billion in 2025. It is projected to reach USD 20.31 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 25.1%.

The counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) market is expanding rapidly as defense forces prioritize rugged, adaptive architectures to counter evolving aerial threats. The demand for robust systems enabling seamless integration of radars, RF sensors, EO/IR payloads, and command units across land, naval, and airborne platforms is rising. At the same time, increasing incidents of asymmetric drone attacks highlight the need for advanced detection, tracking, and communication systems within C4ISR and surveillance frameworks.

Key Players in Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) Market:

RTX (US)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Northrop Grumman (US)

IAI (Israel)

Thales (France)

Rheinmetall AG (Germany)

RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel)

BAE Systems (UK)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) Market Segmentation:

The ground-based segment is projected to account for a larger share than the handheld segment in the counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) market during the forecast period.

By deployment, the ground-based systems segment is projected to dominate in this category due to a wide deployment of ground-based counter-drone technologies across military bases, borders, airports, and government installations. These systems integrate radar, RF sensors, EO/IR cameras, and jamming units into a centralized architecture capable of detecting, tracking, and neutralizing drones in real time. Their ability to operate in fixed, mobile, and transportable configurations makes them ideal for large-area protection. Continuous advancements in AI-enabled threat classification and electronic warfare modules further strengthen their dominance in the counter-UAS ecosystem.

The extended range (> 50 KM) segment is projected to lead the counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) market during the forecast period

By range, the extended range (> 50 KM) segment is projected to dominate the counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) market, owing to increasing demand for long-range surveillance and interception capabilities for border protection and battlefield operations. Extended-range counter-UAS integrate multi-layered sensors, high-power jammers, and directed-energy systems capable of detecting and defeating drones at stand-off distances. Militaries are adopting these counter-UAV systems to secure critical infrastructure and enhance early-warning capabilities. The ongoing development of high-energy laser and microwave technologies further supports the expansion of this range category across defense applications.

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) market during the forecast period.

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) market, fueled by substantial defense budgets, growing homeland security initiatives, and rapid integration of AI-based counter-UAV platforms. The US Department of Defense and DHS are investing heavily in multi-domain counter-drone systems for base protection, airport security, and border surveillance. Frequent drone incursions near sensitive sites have accelerated procurement programs and joint R&D initiatives among leading OEMs. Continuous technology demonstrations and commercial adoption in public safety and critical infrastructure sectors are driving further regional market expansion.

Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) Companies

RTX (US)

RTX is a US-based aerospace and defense company formed in 2020 through the merger of United Technologies Corporation’s Aerospace division and Raytheon Company. The company operates globally, focusing on design, engineering, and manufacturing across the defense and commercial aviation sectors. RTX provides products and systems that support aircraft performance, defense readiness, and secure communication infrastructure for military and civilian customers.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Lockheed Martin Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that operates across over 350 facilities globally and employs over 120,000 people. The company’s primary business is derived from contracts with the US Department of Defense and other government agencies, with additional sales to international defense and commercial customers. Its operations are structured under four main divisions: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space, covering aircraft, missile systems, radar, sensors, command and control, and space-based capabilities.

Northrop Grumman (US)

Northrop Grumman is a defense and aerospace company that designs and manufactures defense, intelligence, and space application systems. The company operates through four divisions: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems, each addressing specific operational and technological requirements for military and government customers.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops, and integrates systems for defense, homeland security, and commercial use. Its operations span the air, land, and naval domains, as well as cyber, command and control, and electronic warfare. Elbit provides training, maintenance, and modernization services for defense platforms. It operates through subsidiaries and joint ventures in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Recent Developments:

October 2025: AeroVironment, Inc. (US) was selected by the US Army under the CCDC AvMC AMTC to deliver the Next-Generation C-UAS Missile (NGCM) for the Long-Range Kinetic Interceptor (LRKI) program and was awarded a USD 95.9M contract to manufacture and deliver the Freedom Eagle (FE-1) kinetic counter-UAS interceptor.

October 2025: Anduril Industries (US) was selected by the US Army's Program Executive Office Missiles and Space, in coordination with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), as the winner of the C-UAS Fire Control Solution competition. This marked a key milestone in advancing next-generation fire-control technology for integrated counter-drone defense across the Army's C-UAS architecture.

October 2025: Fortem Technologies (US) received orders from US allies in Europe and the Middle East for 12 SkyDome counter-UAV systems to protect critical defense installations doubling its Q3, 2024 deliveries and highlighting rising global demand for counter-drone solutions integrating SkyDome Manager software, TrueView radar, and autonomous DroneHunter interceptors for real-time threat detection and neutralization.

