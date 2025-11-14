CEiiA Strengthens Cooperation With Rondônia and Pará to Protect the Amazon Biome

PORTO, Portugal, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEiiA – the Centre for Engineering and Product Development of Portugal – is deepening its collaboration with the governments of the Brazilian states of Pará and Rondônia, in a joint effort to accelerate scientific and technological solutions that ensure the protection and enhancement of the Amazon biome. This cooperation aims to demonstrate how innovation can transform environmental challenges into new opportunities for sustainable economic development.

The partnership with these two Amazonian states focuses on three strategic pillars: Climate, Forests and Ecosystem Services; Climate and Health; and Urban Mobility and Smart Cities. Across all these areas, CEiiA contributes experience, technology and advanced system-integration capabilities combining satellite observation, ground-based sensors and artificial intelligence.

PARTNERSHIP WITH PARÁ FORMALISED AT COP30

Cooperation with the State of Pará was formalised yesterday at COP30, reinforcing the commitment of both parties to accelerate the generation of scientific knowledge applied to the territory. A project is currently being developed to collect geospatial data on land use, assess carbon-sequestration potential and build models that support public and private decision-making based on reliable, continuously updated information.

RONDÔNIA ADVANCES WITH “RONDÔNIA CARBON”, A PROJECT RECOGNISED BY THE UNFCCC





In Rondônia, technical work has been underway since June and involves leading institutions such as Embrapa and the Federal University of Rondônia. The project combines space technology, soil-based sensors and artificial-intelligence algorithms to produce advanced carbon mapping associated with crops such as coffee, cocoa and native forest.

The UNFCCC has recognised the project as innovative, demonstrating how technology can accelerate new climate-finance models. The project will be highlighted this Friday, 14 November, in the COP30 panel “Innovative Financial Mechanisms for Sub-National Climate Resilience”.

INVESTMENT AND IMPACT

The initial phase of these initiatives represents an investment of around 2 million euros, largely supported by CEiiA due to the intensive use of space-related technology and competencies.

The aim is now to involve companies, universities and entities from both countries, reinforcing knowledge transfer and the development of innovative solutions.

ABOUT CEiiA

CEiiA is one of Portugal’s largest private investors in R&D, developing technologies and products for sectors such as mobility, aeronautics, space and ocean, always with a clear focus on sustainability and positive social impact.

