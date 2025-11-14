Yungprime Launches Korean-Made Non-Slip Work Shoes Trusted by Thousands on Amazon

SEOUL, KOREA, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rooted in decades of Korean footwear craftsmanship, Yungprime combines manufacturing excellence with modern design to deliver reliable comfort and safety for professionals around the world.





Made with premium EVA material and equipped with an advanced slip-resistant insole technology, Yungprime's non-slip work shoes provide lightweight comfort, easy cleaning, and reinforced traction - earning over 6,300 customer reviews on Amazon US since entering the U.S. market in 2020.

Developed through Korea's prestigious slipper manufacturing facility, one of the country's oldest and most respected factories, each pair reflects decades of craftsmanship and manufacturing excellence.

Yungprime's signature product line is the Non-Slip Work Shoes, loved by professionals who need dependable functionality in their daily routines. These shoes feature enhanced slip resistance, waterproof protection, and a lightweight premium EVA material construction. Built on the advantages of a premium EVA clog, they include an additional slip-resistant outsole layer that provides stronger grip and stability. This design has made Yungprime a trusted choice among chefs, nurses, and gardeners who need both comfort and dependable performance throughout the day.

Lightweight, waterproof, and oil-resistant, Yungprime work shoes are designed for dependable daily performance, combining comfort, safety, and simplicity in every step.

Yungprime shoes are available exclusively on Amazon US and ship across all 50 states.

Experience the difference where Korean craftsmanship meets everyday comfort - visit Amazon.com/Yungprime or the official website at www.yungprimeshoes.com.

Media Contact

Brand: Yungprime

Contact: Sara Choi

Phone: +821094178999

Email: grow@yungprimeshoes.com

Website: www.yungprimeshoes.com