Boston Hemp Inc. Issues Statement Calling for Full Protection of Legal Hemp Under the 2018 Farm Bill Framework

BOSTON, Mass., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Boston Hemp Inc. today released a formal statement urging federal policymakers to uphold the existing definition and legal status of hemp under the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (the “2018 Farm Bill”). The Company states:

“Hemp must remain 100% legal under the current federal framework. We strongly oppose any effort to impose new THC caps or restrict hemp-derived products beyond the 2018 Farm Bill’s definition. Such changes would cause widespread job losses, destabilize a multibillion-dollar industry, disrupt consumer access, and undermine one of America’s fastest-growing agricultural sectors.”

Industry Impact: Why Maintaining the Current Hemp Framework Matters



As national discussions continue around potential THC cap changes or broader restrictions, Boston Hemp Inc. emphasizes that the sector has already demonstrated economic value, strong safety outcomes, and substantial consumer reliance.

Economic Contribution

Hemp-derived products contribute billions in retail revenue and tax income across multiple states.

States like Texas and Indiana have reported robust sales, employment growth, and significant tax revenue tied directly to hemp-derived cannabinoids.

Jobs & Local Economies

Tens of thousands of jobs in farming, processing, retail, manufacturing, logistics, and ancillary services depend on the preservation of the federal hemp definition.

Rolling back the existing framework would eliminate thousands of positions in individual states alone.

Safety Record

To date, there have been no verified deaths linked directly to regulated hemp cultivation or compliant hemp-derived product use, reflecting the safety of products governed under the current system.

Agricultural Stability

Farmers rely on hemp as a viable crop for fiber, grain, seed, and cannabinoids. Sudden regulatory changes would invalidate investments and destabilize agricultural planning.

Why New THC Caps or Additional Restrictions Would Be Harmful



Boston Hemp Inc. warns that altering the federal definition of hemp or imposing new THC limits would:

Eliminate Jobs – Thousands of farmers, manufacturers, and retailers would lose employment. Reduce State Revenue – Retail sales and tax collections would fall sharply. Limit Consumer Access – Millions rely on hemp-derived products for wellness and lifestyle benefits. Disrupt Agriculture – Farmers would face uncertainty and reduced market opportunity. Fuel Unregulated Markets – Restrictive policies could drive consumers toward unsafe, unregulated products.

The Company’s Position



Boston Hemp Inc. stresses that the 2018 Farm Bill already provides a clear, enforceable framework: hemp is defined as cannabis containing less than 0.3% THC by dry weight. The Company supports sensible regulation, including testing standards, labeling, and age-controlled access— not bans, arbitrary THC caps, or reclassification efforts that contradict the intent of federal law.

About Boston Hemp Inc.



Boston Hemp Inc. is a legally represented and retail-licensed Massachusetts-based hemp dispensary committed to providing compliant hemp-derived products supported by third-party lab testing. The company advocates for policies that preserve industry integrity, protect jobs, and ensure consumers maintain safe access to legal hemp products.

Boston Hemp Inc.

781-924-1011

Ryan@BostonHempire.com

Note to editors: Data referenced in this release is derived from publicly available state-level studies and federal resources. No deaths have been linked to regulated hemp cultivation or compliant hemp-derived product use.

