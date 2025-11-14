Regarding initiation and convocation of the meeting of holders of notes (ISIN LT0000405938)

UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (hereinafter, the “Company”) hereby informs that on its initiative the trustee of holders of notes of the Company, ISIN LT0000405938 (hereinafter, the “Notes”), CSC (Sweden) AB (hereinafter, the “Trustee”) has decided to convene the Noteholders’ Meeting, as it is established in item 15 of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes, which will take place on 28 November 2025, 10:00 (EET, Vilnius time).

Detailed information regarding the Noteholders’ Meeting, the reasons thereof, its venue, possible advance voting in the meeting, provision of the respective information to the Trustee, proposed draft decisions, and other questions is provided in the attached document.

The Company also invites holders of the notes to participate in remote webinars, taking place on 21 November 2025, during which the management of the Company will present the agenda of the Noteholders’ Meeting and answer the questions of the noteholders. Times of the webinars as well as registration links:

Webinar in Lithuanian: 21 November 2025 10:00 (EET, Vilnius time), Registration link;

Webinar in English: 21 November 2025 11:00 (EET, Vilnius time), Registration link.

Contact person for further information:

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of the Investment Company

mantas.auruskevicius@lordslb.lt

Attachment