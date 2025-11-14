Mag Mile Capital Closes $73.5 Million in Financing on Behalf of HKB Investment Group for Six Hyatt Place Hotels in different states and Oceanfront Best Western Plus Aku Tiki in Florida

Chicago, Illinois, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mag Mile Capital (OTCQB: MMCP), also referred here as ‘Mag Mile’ is pleased to announce the successful arrangement and closing of $73.5 million in total financing on behalf of its valued institutional client, HKB Hotels Group, hotel management company of HKB Investments Group, also referred here as ‘HKB’. The deals closed on Friday, October 24th, 2025. The transaction includes a $59 million in portfolio financing for the acquisition of six Hyatt Place hotels located in Alpharetta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Dallas, TX; Greenville, SC; Roanoke, VA; and Topeka, KS. It also includes $14.5 million mortgage for Best Western Plus Aku Tiki located on Daytona Beach, FL.

This significant deal once again demonstrates Mag Mile Capital’s expertise in structuring complex financings that support dynamic hotel ownership and growth strategies.​ Seven assets were financed with two separate large international investment banking institutions. “These transactions closed in under 45 days from start to finish showcasing our team’s prowess of working on large and complex transactions with many different moving pieces. This was possible because of our deep relationships and mutual trust with some of Wall Street’s largest investment banks built over years of closing many transactions successfully” said Rushi Shah, CEO of Mag Mile Capital.

The $73.5 million financing package was structured to maximize proceeds, minimize interest costs and provide long-term stability for HKB. The $59 million allocated to the Hyatt Place portfolio was tailored to deliver optimal leverage and favorable terms, positioning the client for substantial growth across multiple premier markets. The proceeds were used to retire a high-priced bridge loan that was used to acquire the assets. The hotels in this portfolio represent strategic assets located in key business and leisure destinations.​ Both transactions featured 5-years interest-only payments allowing the sponsor to maximize cash flow during the loan term. Additionally, Mag Mile’s team negotiated a structure that also included a unique feature of ability for the sponsor to opt out of cash management in case of reduced cashflow during the loan term.

HKB Investments Group purchased the Hyatt Place assets while they were in receivership. Mag Mile Capital had also arranged the acquisition bridge and the renovation loan at the time of purchase of the portfolio in 2022. HKB implemented the business plan by investing close to $30 million in capital expenditure among the six hotels, bringing their total cost in the assets to be over $90 million. This financing will allow the sponsor to decrease their interest rate by over 3% per annum and provide some additional capital to renovate some of the lobbies and remaining capital improvements for the Hyatt portfolio.

HKB’s Best Western Plus at Daytona Beach also recently underwent an extensive renovation program after the tragic hurricanes. Best Western Plus also featured a brand-new seawall at the back of the hotel paid for in full of capital expenditures by HKB Investments Group. Biggest challenge in closing a CMBS loan for this asset was that it had operational gap in the trailing twelve months of historic performance, but lender was able to underwrite a full trailing twelve months of cash flow using aggressive assumptions.

“Mag Mile Capital’s exemplary team is my favorite finance team in the World. They have delivered every single time. The team is amazing, and they always work their hardest to turn every stone possible to overcome hardest hurdles in a deal. On these transactions, Rushi and his team worked tirelessly by using their relationships and skills to deliver great results for our team” said Hari Bhagat, CEO of HKB Investment Group. “These closings were important part of the lifecycle of these deals for HKB platform’s growth. Mag Mile Capital’s team was the key difference maker in the outcome of these deals. They worked seamlessly with our team to deliver results. Rushi and his team worked around the clock to ensure deadlines were met and quality checked our team’s work to ensure a favorable outcome. We are already excited to work on the next large transaction with Mag Mile Capital” said Prem Patel, COO of HKB Investment Group.

"These closings demonstrate our deep market relationships and underscores our commitment to providing exceptional service and solutions for our clients’ evolving needs," said Rushi Shah, CEO of Mag Mile Capital. "We’re proud to have delivered another creative and competitive financing structure supporting HKB’s ambitious expansion plan".​

Transaction Snapshot

Deal Portfolio Refinance of Hotels Portfolio Locations Alpharetta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Dallas, TX; Greenville, SC; Roanoke, VA; Topeka, KS; Daytona Beach, FL Asset Type Hotel Financing Type Portfolio Financing; CMBS (Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities) Loan Total Financing $ 73,500,000 Portfolio Financing Amount $59,000,000 for six Hyatt Places and $14,500,000 for Best Western Plus Sponsor HKB Hotels Group Key Terms 5 years Interest-Only payments; low 7% rate, non-recourse



About Mag Mile Capital

Mag Mile Capital is a boutique, full-service commercial real estate mortgage banking firm headquartered in Chicago, IL with offices nationwide. Since 1991, the firm has specialized in arranging sophisticated financing solutions—spanning bridge, mezzanine, permanent, and equity structures—across all major asset classes. Leveraging deep capital markets relationships and a nationwide platform, Mag Mile Capital delivers tailored solutions that turn relationships into closings. Turning Relationships into Closings Since 1991.​

About HKB Investment Group

HKB Hotel Group, a subsidiary of HKB Investment Group, manages over 30 assets with over 4500 keys headquartered in Atlanta, GA. HKB Hotel Group is a full-service hotel management group that specializes in buying distressed or discounted assets below replacement costs and adding value by renovating the assets. HKB has renovated over 1300 rooms in the last twelve months.

Media Inquiries Contacts:

