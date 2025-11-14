Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Global Clinical Trials Market Review 2025: Understanding Enrollment Trends and Comparative Trial Success Rates Offers Competitive Advantage and Enhances Decision-making

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis - Global Clinical Trials Review, 2025" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides top line data relating to the clinical trials on Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Report includes an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe. The report offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, end points status and sponsor type.

Report also provides prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on number of ongoing trials). These Clinical Trial Reports are generated using the analyst's proprietary database - Pharma - Clinical trials database. Clinical trials are collated from 80+ different clinical trial registries, conferences, journals, news etc across the globe. Clinical trials database undergoes periodic update by dynamic process.



The report enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create an effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Scope

The report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape

Report provides top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status

The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company

The report provides all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment

The Report provides enrollment trends for the past five years

Report provides latest news for the past three months

Reasons to Buy

Assists in formulating key business strategies with regards to investment

Helps in identifying prominent locations for conducting clinical trials which saves time and cost

Provides top level analysis of Global Clinical Trials Market which helps in identifying key business opportunities

Supports understanding of trials count and enrollment trends by country in global therapeutics market

Aids in interpreting the success rates of clinical trials by providing a comparative scenario of completed and uncompleted (terminated, suspended or withdrawn) trials

Facilitates clinical trial assessment of the indication on a global, regional and country level

Key Topics Covered:

Report Guidance

The analyst Clinical Trials Report Coverage

Clinical Trials by Region

Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America

Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis to Respiratory Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries

Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis to Respiratory Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries

Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by Phase

In Progress Trials by Phase

Clinical Trials by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by End Point Status

Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time

Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type

Prominent Sponsors

Top Companies Participating in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapeutics Clinical Trials

Prominent Drugs

Latest Clinical Trials News on Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Aug 26, 2025: Calluna Pharma Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Aurora Study of CAL101 for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Aug 21, 2025: Puretech Showcases Differentiated Development Strategy, and Spotlights Phase 2B Data Positioning Deupirfenidone as a Potential Standard of Care in IPF

Aug 19, 2025: Rein Therapeutics Wins U.K. Approval To Launch Phase 2 Clinical Trial of LTI-03 in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Aug 14, 2025: Rein Therapeutics to Present Novel IPF Science and Clinical Development Insights at IPF Summit 2025

Jul 31, 2025: GRI Bio Reports 6-Week Interim Biomarker Data in Ongoing Phase 2a Study in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis ("IPF")

Jul 16, 2025: Endeavor BioMedicines Receives ODD from the U.S. FDA and European Commission for Taladegib for the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Jul 15, 2025: Cereno Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase I Trial of CS014 - A Novel HDAC Inhibitor - Supporting Advancement Into Phase II

Jul 11, 2025: Rein Therapeutics Announces Update on LTI-03

Jul 01, 2025: Gri Bio Completes Enrollment in Phase 2A Study of GRI-0621 for the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis ("IPF")

Jun 30, 2025: Cereno Scientific Shares That the Top-Line Results of the CS014 Phase I Trial Will Be Communicated in Mid-July

Jun 26, 2025: GRI Bio's GRI-0621 Demonstrates Encouraging Safety Results at Planned Interim 6-Week Analysis in Ongoing Phase 2A Study in IPF

Jun 25, 2025: Contineum Therapeutics Provides Update on Phase 1b Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Trial of PIPE-791

Jun 16, 2025: The Participation of 26 Spanish Hospitals and 142 Patients in Two Global Clinical Trials Contributes to Bringing New Solutions in Pulmonary Fibrosis

Jun 10, 2025: Rein Therapeutics Pauses Enrollment and Patient Dosing for Phase 2 RENEW Trial of LTI-03

Jun 05, 2025: Mediar Therapeutics Doses First Patient in Phase 2 WISPer Trial of MTX-463 for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Jun 03, 2025: Insilico Medicine Announces Publication of Phase IIa Results Evaluating Rentosertib, Novel TNIK Inhibitor for IPF Discovered with Pioneering AI

Jun 03, 2025: Daewoong Pharmaceutical Presents Phase 2 Clinical Trial Poster on 'Bersiporocin' at ATS 2025, Highlights Global Patient Demographics

Jun 02, 2025: Trevi Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results From the Phase 2B Coral Trial of Haduvio in Patients With IPF Chronic Cough

Jun 01, 2025: Trevi to Host Conference Call to Share Topline Results from the Phase 2b CORAL Trial of Haduvio in Patients with IPF Chronic Cough

Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots

Appendix

Companies Featured

C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co KG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Roche Holding AG

Galapagos NV

Labcorp Holdings Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

ICON Plc

Clario

The Nucleus Network Pty Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yooq6k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.