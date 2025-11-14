Narcotics Scanner Market to Reach USD 11.63 Billion by 2033, Growing at 8.13% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Narcotics Scanner Market Size was valued at USD 6.23 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 11.63 Billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 8.13% during the forecast period.

The increasing need for enhanced security in vital infrastructure, transit hubs, and law enforcement agencies is fueling the market's growth. Airports, seaports, border checkpoints, and public transportation are investing in advanced drugs detection systems in response to the growing prevalence of drug trafficking and the smuggling of psychoactive substances.





The U.S. Narcotics Scanner Market size was USD 1.71 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 3.12 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.86% over the forecast period of 2026-2033.

The U.S. market growth is driven by driven stringent security regulations, high adoption of advanced technologies like IMS and AI-assisted scanners, and significant investments in airports, border checkpoints, and public infrastructure to prevent drug trafficking and ensure public safety.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type, in 2025, Table-top Led the Market with a Share of 45.20%, while Handheld are the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 7.04%

Table-top scanners lead the Narcotics Scanner Market as they provide high accuracy, reliability, and are best suited for use in critical infrastructure including airports, border checkpoint, and correctional facilities among others. Handheld scanners are approaching the fastest rise, due to their portability and ease of use, and their quick adoption by law enforcement and public transportation authorities.

By Technology, in 2025, Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS) Held the Largest Share of 44.54%; Infrared Spectroscopy is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 7.84%

Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS) dominates the technology sector for the Narcotics Scanner Market and holds a significant market share globally due to its ease of use, quick detection, and high sensitivity across a broad spectrum of substances. Infrared spectroscopy has the fastest growth rate due to the advancements in sensor technology, its capacity for non-destructive testing, and its increasing use in non-traditional end-user sectors such public events, academic institutions, and the healthcare industry.

By Application, in 2025, Correctional Facilities Led the Market with a Share of 35.06%; Healthcare & Rehabilitation Centers is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 7.14%

In the Narcotics Scanner Market, correctional facilities hold the largest share, as the prevention of drug smuggling inside correctional facilities is necessary for maintaining high-security standards and should be the top priority in prisons and detention centers. The healthcare and rehabilitation center segment is expected to grow at the highest rate due to the government initiatives to increase awareness about drug abuse, control substance, and ensure patient safety.

By End-User, in 2025, Law Enforcement Accounted for the Dominant Share of 47.84%; Public Transportation is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 7.24%

The law enforcement dominates the end-user category as they utilize sophisticated scanners in airports, border checkpoints, seaports, and urban security operations. The fastest-growing part of public transportation is public transport itself as more metro systems, railways, and bus terminals use portable and AI-powered scanners to secure commuters and prevent any drug- or substance-related incidents.

Regional Insights:

The Narcotics Scanner Market in North America held the largest share 38.06% in 2025, owing to mandatory security regulations, early adopting nature towards latest technologies and high investment on critical infrastructure.

In 2025, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Narcotics Scanner Market, projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.53%, owing to increasing security concerns and growing drug trafficking along with high investments in critical infrastructure and transportation hubs.

Key Players:

OSI Systems Inc.

Smith’s Detection Inc.

FLIR Systems Inc.

Bruker Corporation

L3Harris Technologies

Nuctech Company Limited

Viken Detection

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

CEIA SpA

DetectaChem LLC

Astrophysics Inc.

Chemring Group PLC

QinetiQ Group PLC

Leidos Holdings Inc.

Teledyne Photon Machines

Rigaku Corporation

Aventura Technologies, Inc.

Safran SA

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Narcotics Scanner Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 6.23 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 11.63 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.13% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product Type (Table-top, Handheld, Walkthrough)

• By Technology (Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS), Contraband detection equipment, Visual inspection system, Infrared spectroscopy)

• By Application (Airports, Seaports, Border Control, Public Transportation, Critical Infrastructure)

• By End User (Airport, Defense & military, Law enforcement, Public transportation, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

In September 2025 , Smiths Detection Inc. launched the IONSCAN 600, a portable, non-radioactive trace detector for explosives and narcotics, improving security screening efficiency.

, Smiths Detection Inc. launched the IONSCAN 600, a portable, non-radioactive trace detector for explosives and narcotics, improving security screening efficiency. In October 2025, Teledyne FLIR introduced the Griffin G510X, a portable chemical detector enabling rapid identification of narcotics like fentanyl for law enforcement.

