Viper Networks Continues Strong Organic Growth in Release of Third Quarter Financial Statements

TROY, Mich., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks (OTCPK: VPER) released its third quarter 2025 financial statements, improving quarter-over-quarter top line revenue, increasing EBITDA and continuing to reduce debt.

Revenues from the quarter rose to $1.562 million, increasing from $1.307 million in the first quarter of 2025 (the first full quarter after the acquisition of the telecommunications business unit). EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the nine-months ended September 30, 2025 increased to $103,387, as compared to an EBITDA loss of $288,418 for the same period in 2024. The growth was primarily due to organic increases in the Over-the-Top (“OTT”) business unit.

Operating losses decreased to $58,771, from $314,813 in the same period in 2024. The operating loss was primarily due to non-cash expenses, including depreciation and amortization associated with the acquisition of the telecommunications business unit. Depreciation and amortization expenses were $148,984 during the period.

“We continue to see strong growth in our existing businesses,” said Erik Levitt, the Company’s CEO. “We are very pleased with the progress we have made in our mobile voice and messaging products. The competitive advantage we have developed will be key in the rollout of our mobile solutions in the US and the Eastern Caribbean.”

During the quarter the company continued to make progress in its US and Caribbean markets. “This quarter we have pursued critical supplier agreements, addressed key regulatory requirements and established the necessary marketing channels in advance of the upcoming release of our mobile services,” said Nichole Chick, the Company’s Vice President of Engineering and Project Management. “We have been laying the foundation necessary for a successful launch of our mobile services in our target markets.”

“The projects presently under development will exercise all five of the pillar’s of our Everything Wireless strategy. We look forward to providing more insight into the development of these projects in the coming quarter,” said Farid Shouekani, the Company’s President and Chairman. The five pillars of the company’s Everything Wireless: Telecom+Energy strategy include OTT technology, fixed wireless access, mobility, smart cities and renewable energy generation. “We are very pleased with the continued growth in our existing businesses as well as the progress of our projects in the Americas and in Sri Lanka,” added Mr. Shouekani.

ABOUT VIPER NETWORKS, INC.

Viper Networks is a service provider of telecommunications, smart city and energy generation projects. Our “Everything Wireless Telecom+Energy” strategy is designed to integrate mobility, fixed wireless, over-the-top (“OTT”) technologies and smart cities into a single platform that can deployed in any market globally. For more information go to www.ViperNetworks.com.

