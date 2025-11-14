Prolongation of authorities of members of the Management Board of the subsidiaries of TKM Grupp AS and members of the Audit Committee

The Supervisory Boards of the subsidiaries of TKM Grupp AS, namely Selver AS, TKM Kinnisvara AS and TKM Kinnisvara Tartu OÜ, have resolved to prolong the authorities of existing members of the Management Board:

As per resolution of the Supervisory Board of AS Selver, Kristi Simonsen (formerly Lomp) shall continue as member of the Management Board and her term of authorities was prolonged for another 3-year term as of 4 December 2025.

As per resolution of the Supervisory Board of TKM Kinnisvara AS, Peeter Kütt shall continue as member of the Management Board and his term of authorities was prolonged for another 3-year term as of 12 January 2026.

As per resolution of the Supervisory Board of TKM Kinnisvara Tartu OÜ, Peeter Kütt shall continue as member of the Management Board and his term of authorities was prolonged for another 3-year term as of 8 December 2025.

Selver AS operates super and hypermarket chain that mostly trades with food and convenience goods. TKM Kinnisvara AS deals with the development, management, maintenance and leasing of commercial premises belonging to TKM Grupp AS. TKM Kinnisvara Tartu OÜ is responsible for managing and leasing the premises of Tartu Department Store.

As per resolution of the Supervisory Board of TKM Grupp AS, Kaia Salumets (chairman), Jüri Käo, Gunnar Kraft and Kristo Anton shall continue as members of the Audit Committee. Their authorities were prolonged for another 3-year term as of 26 January 2026. Audit Committee of TKM Grupp AS is a body, formed by the Supervisory Board, having the function of advising the Supervisory Board on issues, related to the conduct of supervision.





Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Board

Phone: +372 731 5000

info@tkmgrupp.ee