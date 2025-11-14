UAE $200+ Mn Spray Adhesive Market Trends, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Spray Adhesive Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE Spray Adhesive Market was valued at USD 158.51 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 201.19 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.51%.

Spray adhesives, typically dispensed via pressurized canisters, offer a convenient and efficient bonding solution for various materials including plastics, paper, wood, metal, and fabric. Their ease of application, time-saving benefits, and ability to form consistent adhesive layers make them highly suitable across diverse sectors such as automotive, construction, packaging, furniture, textiles, and crafts.



These adhesives deliver reliable, strong bonding performance and allow temporary repositioning before forming a durable seal, making them adaptable for a wide range of industrial and commercial applications. Their growing utility across industries is supported by ongoing developments in formulation and performance enhancement, catering to evolving end-user needs.

Key Market Drivers

Growing Demand from End User Industry

Rising demand across end-user industries is a major driver of the UAE spray adhesive market. These adhesives are increasingly employed in key sectors such as construction, automotive, furniture, packaging, and textiles due to their fast-curing properties and versatility in bonding different surfaces.

In the construction sector, spray adhesives are used for insulation panels, flooring systems, wall coverings, and roofing membranes. As infrastructure development continues to accelerate in the UAE, the construction industry's demand for efficient and easy-to-apply bonding solutions has surged.

The automotive industry also represents a significant area of demand. Spray adhesives are used in vehicle interiors for attaching upholstery, carpets, and headliners. With the UAE registering over 171,000 car sales in 2022 and maintaining its role as the GCC's automotive hub, the need for high-performance adhesives in vehicle assembly and refurbishment is expected to rise. As the industrial landscape in the UAE expands, spray adhesives are likely to remain a preferred bonding method due to their adaptability and processing efficiency.

Key Market Challenges

Fluctuations in Price of Raw Materials

The spray adhesive market in the UAE faces challenges from volatility in the prices of raw materials such as synthetic resins, solvents, propellants, and additives. These fluctuations are influenced by global supply chain disruptions, energy price trends, and geopolitical developments.

Manufacturers operating on thin margins may struggle to absorb cost increases and may be forced to raise product prices, potentially reducing demand in cost-sensitive industries like furniture, textiles, or general construction. Unpredictable material costs can also hinder long-term planning and procurement strategies for suppliers and end users alike. Ensuring consistent product quality and availability under such conditions requires strategic sourcing and inventory management.

Key Market Trends

Growth of Customization in Spray Adhesive

Customization is emerging as a key trend shaping the UAE spray adhesive market. Manufacturers are developing tailored adhesive solutions to meet the unique requirements of different industries and applications.

In sectors like automotive, where lightweight bonding and flexibility are critical, customized formulations are designed to optimize performance for specific substrates and environmental conditions. Similarly, construction adhesives are being engineered to withstand high humidity and temperature variations.

The shift toward multi-substrate compatibility and sector-specific performance is expanding the range of applications for spray adhesives. This trend also reflects end-user demand for adhesives that meet regulatory, safety, and environmental standards without compromising on bonding strength or application speed.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages84
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$158.51 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$201.19 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate4.5%
Regions CoveredUnited Arab Emirates

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

  • 3M Co. United Arab Emirates
  • ANCHOR ALLIED FACTORY LLC.
  • WEICON Middle East L.L.C.
  • Wurth Gulf FZE
  • AL SAIF GENERAL TRADING LLC (Permatex)
  • Henkel Corp FZCO

UAE Spray Adhesive Market, By Chemistry:

  • Epoxy
  • Polyurethane
  • Synthetic Rubber
  • Vinyl Acetate Ethylene
  • Others

UAE Spray Adhesive Market, By Type:

  • Solvent-Based Adhesive
  • Water-Based Adhesive
  • Hot-Melt Adhesive

UAE Spray Adhesive Market, By End User:

  • Transportation
  • Construction
  • Furniture
  • Packaging
  • Textile
  • Others

UAE Spray Adhesive Market, By Region:

  • Dubai
  • Abu Dhabi
  • Sharjah
  • Rest of UAE

