Dublin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Amino Acids Market, By Region, By Competition, Opportunities & Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India Amino Acids Market was valued at USD 0.66 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 1.07 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.62%

The India amino acids market is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing demand across various sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, animal feed, and personal care. Amino acids, known as the building blocks of proteins, are essential for numerous biological functions, and their importance has been steadily rising in both industrial and consumer applications. In the pharmaceutical sector, amino acids are increasingly used in the formulation of drugs, especially for treating liver conditions, metabolic disorders, and nutritional deficiencies. The expanding healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness about nutritional therapy are further boosting the demand for amino acid-based medications and supplements.







The food and beverage industry in India is also contributing to the market's expansion. With rising health consciousness and the popularity of protein-rich diets, the use of amino acids such as glutamic acid and lysine in functional foods, energy drinks, and dietary supplements is on the rise. Vegetarian and vegan populations are particularly driving interest in plant-based amino acid supplements. Animal nutrition represents another major application area.



With the growing emphasis on improving livestock productivity and health, amino acids like methionine and threonine are increasingly used as feed additives. The poultry and aquaculture industries, in particular, are adopting amino acid-enriched feed to enhance growth performance and feed efficiency. In the personal care sector, amino acids are gaining traction as key ingredients in skincare and haircare products due to their moisturizing and skin-repair properties. Formulations based on amino acids are seen as gentler and more effective, aligning with consumer preferences for clean and functional beauty.



However, the India amino acids market is poised for growth, supported by rising industrial demand, changing dietary patterns, and increasing consumer awareness regarding the health and wellness benefits of amino acids.



Key Market Drivers

Rising Health and Nutrition Awareness



Rising health and nutrition awareness is a significant driver of the amino acids market in India. As more individuals become conscious of their dietary habits and wellness goals, there is growing interest in functional foods, dietary supplements, and protein-enriched products. Amino acids, as the building blocks of protein, play a crucial role in muscle growth, metabolism, immune function, and overall health, making them highly sought after in the nutrition and wellness segment.



The shift in lifestyle and dietary preferences has led to increased consumption of protein-rich foods and supplements. In India, nearly 73% of urban millennials are actively trying to eat healthier, showing a clear trend toward nutrition-focused consumption. This growing demand is translating into higher uptake of products fortified with amino acids, such as protein powders, energy drinks, and nutraceuticals, especially among fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious consumers. The rise in gym culture, fitness apps, and social media influence has accelerated interest in performance nutrition, particularly among younger demographics. India has become one of the fastest-growing markets for sports nutrition, with an estimated 20% annual growth in demand for protein supplements. Amino acids such as leucine, isoleucine, and valine - known for their muscle-recovery benefits - are increasingly featured in these products.



This health-focused movement also includes older populations seeking to maintain muscle mass, improve mobility, and manage age-related conditions. As awareness of amino acid benefits spreads across age groups and income levels, demand is expected to grow consistently, establishing health and nutrition awareness as a foundational pillar of the Indian amino acids market.



Key Market Challenges

Limited Domestic Manufacturing



India's amino acids market faces a significant challenge due to limited domestic manufacturing capacity. While demand continues to rise across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, animal nutrition, and food supplements, local production has not kept pace. Most of the specialized amino acids, especially those used in feed and therapeutic applications, are largely imported from countries like China, the United States, and parts of Europe.

The lack of indigenous large-scale manufacturing facilities results in high dependency on imports. This dependency exposes Indian manufacturers and end users to supply chain disruptions, price volatility, and foreign exchange risks. Events such as global shipping delays, geopolitical tensions, or raw material shortages in exporting countries can impact the availability and cost of amino acids in the Indian market.



Domestic production is also constrained by high capital investment requirements, complex fermentation technologies, and limited R\&D infrastructure. Many Indian firms lack the technological expertise or financial capacity to produce a wide range of amino acids at competitive prices. This makes it difficult for local suppliers to meet quality standards required by the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.

Another issue is the fragmented nature of the domestic amino acids sector. Smaller units focus on low-volume or basic amino acids, limiting economies of scale and deterring investment in more advanced manufacturing capabilities. As a result, India has not yet developed into a self-sustaining hub for amino acid production. To reduce reliance on imports and stabilize the supply chain, India needs policy support, investment in biotechnology, and collaborations between academia and industry to expand local manufacturing.



Key Market Trends

Emergence in Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals



The emergence of functional foods and nutraceuticals in India is significantly driving the demand for amino acids. As consumers become more health-conscious, they are increasingly seeking food and supplement options that offer benefits beyond basic nutrition. Amino acids, particularly essential ones like leucine, glutamine, and arginine, are being widely incorporated into products aimed at supporting muscle growth, immune function, and overall wellness.

This shift is particularly evident in the urban population, where busy lifestyles and changing dietary patterns have led to increased consumption of protein shakes, energy bars, and fortified beverages. These products often contain added amino acids to enhance their functional benefits, appealing to both fitness enthusiasts and individuals looking to manage health conditions such as fatigue, stress, or aging-related muscle loss.



Nutraceutical companies in India are leveraging amino acids to develop targeted formulations. For example, branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) are used in sports nutrition, while tryptophan and glycine are gaining attention for their roles in mental well-being and sleep improvement. As awareness of the specific health benefits of amino acids grows, demand for these ingredients in dietary supplements is expected to rise steadily.



The increase in disposable income and growing penetration of e-commerce platforms have also made functional foods and nutraceuticals more accessible. This is encouraging both domestic and international players to launch new amino acid-enriched products in the Indian market. The rise of functional nutrition is creating a strong downstream market for amino acids, reinforcing their role as essential components of modern, health-focused diets.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 81 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered India



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Evonik India Private Limited

ADM Agro Industries India Private Limited

Novus Animal Nutrition (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Ajinomoto India Pvt Limited

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd

India Amino Acids Market, By Type:

Glutamic Acids

Lysine

Methionine

Threonine

Phenylalanine

Tryptophan

Citrulline

Glycine

Glutamine

Creatine

Arginine

Valine

Leucine

Iso-Leucine

Proline

Serine

Tyrosine

Others

India Amino Acids Market, By Application:

Animal Feed

Food

Healthcare

India Amino Acids Market, By Raw Material:

Plant Based

Animal Based

India Amino Acids Market, By Region:

North India

East India

West India

South India

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kwrofa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment