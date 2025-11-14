SLNO INVESTIGATION ALERT: Investigation Launched into Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., Attorneys Encourage Investors and Potential Witnesses to Contact Law Firm - RGRD Law

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws involving Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) focused on whether Soleno and certain of its executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

If you have information that could assist in the Soleno investigation or if you are a Soleno investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more

THE COMPANY: On March 26, 2025, Soleno announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved VYKAT XR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets for the treatment of hyperphagia in adults and children 4 years of age and older with Prader-Willi syndrome.

THE REVELATION: On November 4, 2025, Soleno revealed during its quarterly earnings call that the discontinuation rate of VYKAT XR related to adverse effects was approximately 8% at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Soleno’s CEO, Anish Bhatnagar, further admitted during the call that Soleno “did see a disruption in our [VYKAT XR] launch trajectory in the wake of a short seller report that was released in mid-August, mostly in the form of a lower number of start forms and increase discontinuations for non-serious adverse events.” After this news, the price of Soleno shares fell more than 26%.

