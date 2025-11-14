Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Size to Hit USD 149.10 Billion at a CAGR of 57.50% by 2034 - Report by Zion Market Research (ZMR)

NEW YORK, USA, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market By Fuel Type (Biofuel, Hydrogen Fuel, Power to Liquid Fuel, Gas-to-Liquid), By Aircraft Type (Fixed Wings, Rotorcraft, and Others), By Technology (HEFA-SPK, FT-SPK, HFS-SIP, ATJ-SPK), By Platform (Commercial, Regional Transport Aircraft, Military Aviation, Business & General Aviation, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global sustainable aviation fuel market size was valued at around USD 3.94 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 57.50% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 149.10 billion by 2034.”





Access the Full Study Instantly | Download Sample Pages of the Report Now - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/sustainable-aviation-fuel-market-size

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Overview:

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is a bio-based or synthetic jet fuel derived from renewable resources, designed to replace conventional fossil-based jet fuel. SAF offers a significant reduction in lifecycle carbon emissions, making it a crucial component in the aviation industry's efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Sustainable aviation fuel is a renewable alternative to traditional jet fuel, obtained from sustainable feedstocks like municipal waste, agricultural residues, algae, and cooling oil. It offers up to 80% reduction in greenhouse emissions over the fuel's lifecycle, while maintaining compatibility with fueling infrastructure and existing aircraft engines. The global sustainable aviation fuel market is projected to witness substantial growth driven by the airline sustainability commitment, technological improvements in production pathways, and growing air passenger traffic. Leading airlines like British Airways, Delta, and United have committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. SAF adoption is a core component of their tactics, with long-term procurement agreements being contracted to secure supply. This commitment is fueling continuous industry demand.

Although drivers exist, the global market is challenged by factors like feedstock competition and availability, and underdeveloped production infrastructure. The low availability of sustainable feedstocks, such as agricultural residues and waste oils, creates supply barriers.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.94 Billion Market Forecast in 2034 USD 149.10 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 57.50% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025- 2034 Key Companies Covered Neste, World Energy, LanzaJet, Gevo Inc., Fulcrum BioEnergy, Velocys, Red Rock Biofuels, Honeywell UOP, Aemetis Inc., BP Biofuels, TotalEnergies, Shell Aviation, Alder Fuels, Virent Inc., Carbon Clean Solutions, and others. Segments Covered By Fuel Type, By Aircraft Type, By Technology, By Platform, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/sustainable-aviation-fuel-market-size

Key Insights

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the sustainable aviation fuel market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 57.50% during the forecast period (2024-2032).

during the forecast period (2024-2032). The global sustainable aviation fuel market was estimated to be worth approximately USD 3.94 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach a value of USD 149.10 billion by 2032.

The growth of the sustainable aviation fuel market is being driven by aviation industry’s urgent need to reduce carbon emissions and meet global sustainability targets.

Based on the fuel type, the biofuel segment is growing at a high rate and is projected to dominate the market.

On the basis of aircraft type, the fixed wings segment is projected to swipe the largest market share.

In terms of technology, the HEFA-SPK segment is expected to dominate the market.

Based on the platform, the commercial segment is expected to dominate the market.

By region, North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market: Growth Factors

Aviation's climate strategy pivots on fuels with verifiable lifecycle cuts. CORSIA (ICAO) moved into wider implementation in 2024-2026, tightening accepted sustainability criteria and methodologies for SAF.

This compliance-grade carbon value is monetized. Airlines' decreasing reported emissions exposure can trim ETS-CORSIA liabilities. At the same time, producers earn higher credits in LCFS if they drive CI lower (for instance, via renewable power, green hydrogen, or CCUS on ethanol feedstocks). The global sustainable aviation fuel market is hence rewarding projects that can document traceability and additionally, increasing investment into digital MRV and lower-CI feedstocks.

The price delta remains the central brake, but it's easing at the margin. Based on the region and feedstock, SAF premiums have commonly ranged $2 to $4/gal above Jet-A. With IRA + LCFS, specific United States lanes can compress this to sub-$1-$2/gal efficient premiums for qualifying low-CI volumes, mainly for HEFA and some ATJ routes tied to low-CI ethanol.





Browse the full “Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/sustainable-aviation-fuel-market-size

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market: Segmentation

The global sustainable aviation fuel market is segmented based on fuel type, aircraft type, technology, platform, and region.

Based on Fuel Type, the global sustainable aviation fuel industry is divided into biofuel, hydrogen fuel, power-to-liquid fuel, and gas-to-liquid. The biofuel segment holds leadership since it is broadly used SAF type and is commercially developed.

Based on Aircraft Type, the global market is segmented into fixed wings, rotorcraft, and others. The fixed wings segment holds a leading share in the worldwide market, accounting for the majority of cargo and commercial aviation operations globally.

Based on Technology, the global sustainable aviation fuel market is segmented as HEFA-SPK, FT-SPK, HFS-SIP, and ATJ-SPK. The HEFA-SPK leads the market due to its established supply chains, cost-effectiveness, and broad ASTM approval for blending up to 50% with a conventional jet fuel.

Based on Platform, the global market is segmented as commercial, regional transport aircraft, military aviation, business & general aviation, and unmanned aerial vehicles. The commercial segment dominates the market, driven by the high fuel consumption of cargo airlines and passengers worldwide.

Regional Scope:

North America is likely to sustain its leadership in the sustainable aviation fuel market due to large-scale airline commitments, advanced production infrastructure, and technological dominance, as well as significant R&D investment. Key regional carriers like Alaska, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines have contracted multi-year SAF purchase agreements, assuring continuous demand. United Airlines alone is committed to buying more than 3 billion gallons of SAF in the upcoming years. This long-term commitment fuels production investments and assures a stable industry infrastructure.

Europe continues to secure the second-highest share in the sustainable aviation fuel industry owing to robust regulatory mandates, established airline commitments, and strategic projects and partnerships. Europe holds a second-leading position in the worldwide market due to stringent regulations, such as the ReFuelEU Aviation initiative, which mandates a 2% SAF blend by 2025, increasing to 70% by 2050. This lawfully binding target forces fuel suppliers and airlines to amplify SAF adoption. The European Green Deal also backs this shift by integrating SAF into the continent's broader decarbonization strategy.

Request For Customization - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/9772

Some of the leading players in the global sustainable aviation fuel market include;

Neste

World Energy

LanzaJet

Gevo Inc.

Fulcrum BioEnergy

Velocys

Red Rock Biofuels

Honeywell UOP

Aemetis Inc.

BP Biofuels

TotalEnergies

Shell Aviation

Alder Fuels

Virent Inc.

Carbon Clean Solutions

The global sustainable aviation fuel market is segmented as follows:

By Fuel Type

Biofuel

Hydrogen Fuel

Power to Liquid Fuel

Gas-to-Liquid

By Aircraft Type

Fixed Wings

Rotorcraft

Others

By Technology

HEFA-SPK

FT-SPK

HFS-SIP

ATJ-SPK

By Platform

Commercial

Regional Transport Aircraft

Military Aviation

Business & General Aviation

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Free Brochure @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/sustainable-aviation-fuel-market-size

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is sustainable aviation fuel?

Which key factors will influence the sustainable aviation fuel market growth over 2025-2034?

What will be the value of the sustainable aviation fuel market during 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGR value of the sustainable aviation fuel market during 2025-2034?

Which region will contribute notably towards the sustainable aviation fuel market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the sustainable aviation fuel market growth?

What can be expected from the global sustainable aviation fuel market report?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Previous, ongoing, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

Browse Other Related Research Reports

Drilling Jars Market By Type (Mechanical Drilling Jars, Hydraulic Drilling Jars, and Others), By Application (Vertical Drilling, Horizontal Drilling, Angular Drilling, Directional Drilling, and Extended Reach Drilling), By End User (Oil Industry, Natural Gas Industry, Shale Gas Industry, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034

By Type (Mechanical Drilling Jars, Hydraulic Drilling Jars, and Others), By Application (Vertical Drilling, Horizontal Drilling, Angular Drilling, Directional Drilling, and Extended Reach Drilling), By End User (Oil Industry, Natural Gas Industry, Shale Gas Industry, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034 Wind Power Market By Component (Turbine, Support Structure, Electrical Infrastructure, and Others), By Capacity (Up to 1 MW, 1 MW to 3 MW, 3 MW to 5 MW, Above 5MW), By Location (Onshore Offshore,), By Application (Utility, Non-utility), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034

By Component (Turbine, Support Structure, Electrical Infrastructure, and Others), By Capacity (Up to 1 MW, 1 MW to 3 MW, 3 MW to 5 MW, Above 5MW), By Location (Onshore Offshore,), By Application (Utility, Non-utility), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034 Subsea Well Intervention Market By Service Type (Light Well Intervention, Heavy Well Intervention, Workover Services, Maintenance Operations, Completion Services, Remedial Services), By Technology (Coiled Tubing, Wireline Systems, Hydraulic Workover Units, Snubbing Services, Drilling Rigs, Robotic Systems), By End-User (Oil and Gas Companies, Offshore Operators, Service Providers, Field Development Companies, Exploration Companies, Production Specialists), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034

By Service Type (Light Well Intervention, Heavy Well Intervention, Workover Services, Maintenance Operations, Completion Services, Remedial Services), By Technology (Coiled Tubing, Wireline Systems, Hydraulic Workover Units, Snubbing Services, Drilling Rigs, Robotic Systems), By End-User (Oil and Gas Companies, Offshore Operators, Service Providers, Field Development Companies, Exploration Companies, Production Specialists), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034 Green Gas Market By Type (Hydrogen, Biomethane, Syngas, and Others), By Application (Residential, Power Generation, Industrial, Commercial, Transportation, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034

By Type (Hydrogen, Biomethane, Syngas, and Others), By Application (Residential, Power Generation, Industrial, Commercial, Transportation, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034 Offshore Wind Market By Installation (Fixed Structure, Floating Structure), By Capacity (Up to 3 MW, 3 MW to 5 MW, Above 5 MW), By Water Depth (Shallow Water [<30 M Depth], Transitional Water [30-60 M Depth], Deepwater [More than 60 M Depth]), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034

By Installation (Fixed Structure, Floating Structure), By Capacity (Up to 3 MW, 3 MW to 5 MW, Above 5 MW), By Water Depth (Shallow Water [<30 M Depth], Transitional Water [30-60 M Depth], Deepwater [More than 60 M Depth]), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034 Slickline Services Market By Tools (Bridge Plug, Downhole Bailer, Gauge Cutter, Pulling Tools, and Others), By Application (Offshore and Onshore), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034

By Tools (Bridge Plug, Downhole Bailer, Gauge Cutter, Pulling Tools, and Others), By Application (Offshore and Onshore), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034 Downstream Market By Product (Centrifuges, Dryers, Chromatography Systems, Filters, Evaporators, and Others), By Technique (Purification by Chromatography, Solid-liquid Separation, Cell Disruption, Concentration, Formulation), By Application (Antibodies Production, Antibiotic Production, Hormone Production, Enzyme Production, Vaccine Production), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034

By Product (Centrifuges, Dryers, Chromatography Systems, Filters, Evaporators, and Others), By Technique (Purification by Chromatography, Solid-liquid Separation, Cell Disruption, Concentration, Formulation), By Application (Antibodies Production, Antibiotic Production, Hormone Production, Enzyme Production, Vaccine Production), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034 Cable Lugs Market By Material (Plastic, Aluminum, Copper, and Others), By End-User (Automotive, Construction, Manufacturing & Processing, Energy & Utilities, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034

By Material (Plastic, Aluminum, Copper, and Others), By End-User (Automotive, Construction, Manufacturing & Processing, Energy & Utilities, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034 Air Starters Market By Type (Vane Air Starters and Turbine Air Starters), By End-User (Marine, Mining, Oil & Gas, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034

By Type (Vane Air Starters and Turbine Air Starters), By End-User (Marine, Mining, Oil & Gas, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034 Residential Boiler Market By Type (Electric Boilers, Oil-Fired Boilers, Gas-Fired Boilers, Non-Condensing Boilers, Condensing Boilers, and Biomass Boilers), By Application (Water Heating, Space Heating, Single-Family Homes, Combines Spaces, and Multi-Family Buildings), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034

By Type (Electric Boilers, Oil-Fired Boilers, Gas-Fired Boilers, Non-Condensing Boilers, Condensing Boilers, and Biomass Boilers), By Application (Water Heating, Space Heating, Single-Family Homes, Combines Spaces, and Multi-Family Buildings), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034 Ozone Generation Market By Technology (Corona Discharge, Cold Plasma, Ultraviolet, and Electrolytic), By Application (Medical Equipment, Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverage, Air Purification, and Others), By End-Use (Municipal, Residential, Industrial, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1 (855) 465-4651 | Newark: 1 (302) 444-0166

UK: +44 2034 894158

India: +91 7768 006 007 | +91 7768 006 008

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com | Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us on - LinkedIn | X | Facebook | Pinterest | YouTube