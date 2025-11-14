Newsweek Names McAdam To America’s Top Financial Advisory Firms List For 2026

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McAdam, a nationally recognized wealth management firm founded in 2008, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of America’s Top Financial Advisory Firms for 2026 by Newsweek. This is the second year that McAdam has been recognized by Newsweek. The national recognition is a welcome public acknowledgement of the firm’s successful client driven approach as well as the power of the firm’s culture.

“What an honor it is to be included, again, on the Newsweek list of America’s Top Financial Advisory Firms,” said Michael McAdam, CEO, Principal & Founder at McAdam. “Congratulations to the other firms on the list for their hard work and to our advisors and staff for their continued excellence.”

Newsweek, in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, selected McAdam for its commitment to innovative financial solutions, fiduciary responsibility, and a client-first approach. This recognition underscores the firm's dedication to going beyond traditional financial advice and providing comprehensive, personalized solutions.

McAdam has received numerous accolades in addition to its most recent from Newsweek. USA Today named the firm a Best Financial Advisory Firm in 2023, 2024 and 2025. Additionally, McAdam has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America seven times (2017, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025).

About McAdam Financial

Founded in 2008, McAdam is a nationally recognized independent financial advisory firm. Its Philadelphia headquarters leads a nationwide network of financial advisors operating in Boston, Chicago, and Tysons Corner. The firm is dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals through a comprehensive approach that includes retirement planning, 401(k) optimization, tax and insurance analysis, investment planning, education planning, estate planning, and employer benefits optimization. McAdam provides focused strategies to grow, sustain, and protect wealth, helping enable clients to enjoy a secure and fulfilling retirement.

