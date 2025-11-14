BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq - CDTX), Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq - MRSN), TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE - THS), Gulf Island Inc. (Nasdaq - GIFI)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq - CDTX)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Cidara will be acquired by Merck (NYSE- MRK) for $221.50 per share in cash, for a total transaction value of approximately $9.2 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Cidara Therapeutics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/cidara-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-cdtx/.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq - MRSN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Mersana will be acquired by Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq - DAWN) for $25 per share in cash at closing plus one non-tradable CVR per share to receive certain potential milestone payments of up to an aggregate of $30.25 per CVR in cash, for total consideration of up to $55.25 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of approximately $129 million at closing and representing a total deal value of up to approximately $285 million. The investigation concerns whether the Mersana Therapeutics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/mersana-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-mrsn/.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE - THS)

Under the terms of the agreement, Tree House Foods will be acquired by Industrial F&B Investments III Inc. (“Investindustrial”) for $22.50 per share in cash for each share of common stock owned at closing, and one non-transferable Contingent Value Right (“CVR”) per common share in a transaction with a total Enterprise Value of $2.9 billion. The investigation concerns whether the TreeHouse Foods Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/treehouse-foods-inc-nyse-ths/.

Gulf Island Inc. (Nasdaq - GIFI)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Gulf Island will be acquired by IES Holdings, Inc. (“IES”) (Nasdaq - IESC) for $12.00 per share in cash for each share of common stock owned at closing, an aggregate equity value of approximately $192 million. The investigation concerns whether the Gulf Island Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/gulf-island-inc-nasdaq-gifi/.

