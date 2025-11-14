McGraw Milhaven to Host Nationally Syndicated America at Night

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s Westwood One announced today that McGraw Milhaven, the acclaimed morning radio talk show host at KTRS-AM in St. Louis, Missouri, will take the helm of the nationally syndicated program America at Night, beginning December 1st.

Broadcast live weeknights from 9:00 pm to midnight ET, America at Night will feature Milhaven’s signature blend of engaging interviews, sharp commentary, and dynamic listener interaction. Following in the footsteps of talk radio legends Jim Bohannon and Larry King, Milhaven brings a fresh voice and seasoned perspective to the national stage.

Covering everything from politics and current events to sports and entertainment, Milhaven will ask the questions people want answered—delivering a nightly mix of news analysis, candid conversations with newsmakers, and interactive discussions that keep audiences informed and engaged.

“I’m deeply grateful to Westwood One for entrusting me with America at Night — a show that builds on a proud tradition of engaging listeners during one of radio’s most meaningful times. It’s both an incredible honor and a profound responsibility,” said Milhaven. “From listening to Larry King and Jim Bohannon in high school — too intimidated to call in — to now being named host of this show, this journey has exceeded anything I could have imagined. My nightly mission is simple: to seek out great stories from great storytellers — and to share a few of my own along the way.”

“McGraw Milhaven is a trusted voice with a remarkable ability to connect with listeners,” said Collin Jones, President of Westwood One and EVP of Corporate Strategy and Development. “His deep understanding of the issues, combined with his engaging style and journalistic integrity, make him the ideal host to lead America at Night into the future, carrying forward the spirit and tradition of this iconic daypart. We’re thrilled to welcome McGraw to the Westwood One family and excited for the energy and insight he’ll bring to the national conversation each night.”

About McGraw Milhaven

Armed with a degree in history and political science from the University of Nebraska—and a lifelong love for competitive sports and spirited late-night conversations—Milhaven naturally channeled his talents into a broadcasting career that has thrived for more than two decades. His work has earned him national recognition, including a coveted spot on Talkers Magazine’s list of the Top 100 Talk Hosts in America.

A Long Island native and one of six children, Milhaven grew up alongside five sisters, shaping the resilience and humor that defines his on-air presence. Beyond the microphone, he openly shares his personal journey with stuttering and serves as a keynote speaker for the National Stuttering Foundation, inspiring audiences with his story of perseverance and determination.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (OTCQB: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to a quarter billion people every month – wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 399 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, an established and influential platform for original podcasts that are smart, entertaining, and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact, and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. For more information, visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

