eXp World Holdings to Participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

eXp World Holdings Management Will Take Part in a Fireside Chat on Thursday, November 20, 2025

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced that eXp management will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference taking place at the Grand Hyatt Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee on Nov. 20, 2025.

Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Glenn Sanford; eXp Realty Chief Executive Officer Leo Pareja; eXp Realty Chief Marketing Officer Wendy Forsythe; and eXp World Holdings Chief Financial Officer Jesse Hill will host one-on-one meetings and will take part in a fireside chat. The fireside chat will be webcast live and archived for a limited time on the eXp World Holdings investor relations website at https://expworldholdings.com/investors/.

Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Fireside chat: Stephens Analyst Oscar Nieves will moderate a discussion with management at 12 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/stph35/expi/1842330

For further information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Stephens representative or stephenscorporateaccess@stephens.com .

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with over 83,000 agents across 28 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com.

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fcba461f-ecdd-48e9-adc1-e75d366f7b59