Newly released think-cell 14 gives users more efficiency and flexibility in charting, layout, and the full range of PowerPoint workflows

Berlin, Germany, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- think-cell proudly announces the launch of a new version of their flagship PowerPoint productivity software, think-cell Suite. The latest upgrade, think-cell 14, introduces a set of powerful innovations that will save users more time, give them more versatility, and help them build more efficient PowerPoint workflows. The enhancements in think-cell 14 have been driven by customer conversations and input from across the platform’s 1.3 million+ global user base.
think-cell 14, released on November 13 2025, brings even more efficiency and flexibility into your PowerPoint work
“With think-cell 14, we’ve taken the opportunity to set a new benchmark as the leading solution for professional PowerPoint users,” said Dr. Christian Klöckner, who has been CTO of think-cell since November 2024. “We’ve spent the last 12 months scaling up our ability to innovate faster and across a broader spectrum of features,” explained Klöckner. “think-cell 14 proves the success of our new approach, as we’re delighted to be delivering more flexibility in how people reuse content, enhance their Excel-driven reporting in PowerPoint, and open up even more advanced visualizations for their insights.”
think-cell 14 comes less than a year after the major release of think-cell Suite in early 2025, which saw the introduction of think-cell Library and other time-saving features that expanded functionalities far beyond charting. think-cell 14 now builds on these achievements even further, providing new capabilities that ensure think-cell can comprehensively serve any business user’s PowerPoint needs.
Highlights include:
- Efficient layout adjustment: Anyone editing a slide will save time with think-cell 14’s overhauled layout system and an expanded set of powerful think-cell Tools. New features let users instantly swap the positions of objects or rescale multiple shapes at once while retaining their relative proportions.
- Flexible content reuse: Teams can collaborate more effectively with new options for finding and leveraging existing slides and other resources.
- Excel-driven reporting: Finance professionals and other data-heavy users benefit from an extensive range of versatile ways to link charts and tables to Excel-powered spreadsheets.
- Enhanced data visualization: Storytellers can now use advanced features like net lines and integrated data tables to turn their insights into more convincing narratives.
- Optimized think-cell experience: Old and new users alike will find a revamped toolbar and customizable ribbon tab that provide easier access to the most-used commands.
“People use PowerPoint in countless different ways, which is why think-cell 14 helps users do everything from search for templates and build automated charts to effortlessly align layouts with our productivity tools,” said Alexander von Fritsch, think-cell CEO. “And there’s more to come. We’re already working on the next leap forward by integrating the reasoning power of AI into the think-cell Suite. We’re excited to have found a way that will add significant value and further streamline the slide creation process,” said von Fritsch.
“These innovations demonstrate our commitment to providing value to all of a company’s power users, not just those that make charts. think-cell 14 is a great opportunity for customers to increase efficiency by bringing all their PowerPoint users onto one platform.”
For more information, visit https://www.think-cell.com
think-cell Suite is the industry standard tool for professional business presentation creation
think-cell is the world’s leading productivity software for creating data-driven business presentations in Microsoft PowerPoint, helping users create best-in-class slides. Established in Berlin in 2002, it now serves over 30,000 companies and 1.3 million users worldwide. think-cell’s intuitive and market-leading features and functionality span across presentation creation and charting, content access, report automation, branding, and more – making it a must-have tool for all organizations using PowerPoint for business presentations.
A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/fpfzsqUZFmQ