Newly released think-cell 14 gives users more efficiency and flexibility in charting, layout, and the full range of PowerPoint workflows

Berlin, Germany, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- think-cell proudly announces the launch of a new version of their flagship PowerPoint productivity software, think-cell Suite. The latest upgrade, think-cell 14, introduces a set of powerful innovations that will save users more time, give them more versatility, and help them build more efficient PowerPoint workflows. The enhancements in think-cell 14 have been driven by customer conversations and input from across the platform’s 1.3 million+ global user base.





think-cell 14, released on November 13 2025, brings even more efficiency and flexibility into your PowerPoint work

“With think-cell 14, we’ve taken the opportunity to set a new benchmark as the leading solution for professional PowerPoint users,” said Dr. Christian Klöckner, who has been CTO of think-cell since November 2024. “We’ve spent the last 12 months scaling up our ability to innovate faster and across a broader spectrum of features,” explained Klöckner. “think-cell 14 proves the success of our new approach, as we’re delighted to be delivering more flexibility in how people reuse content, enhance their Excel-driven reporting in PowerPoint, and open up even more advanced visualizations for their insights.”

think-cell 14 comes less than a year after the major release of think-cell Suite in early 2025, which saw the introduction of think-cell Library and other time-saving features that expanded functionalities far beyond charting. think-cell 14 now builds on these achievements even further, providing new capabilities that ensure think-cell can comprehensively serve any business user’s PowerPoint needs.

Highlights include:

Efficient layout adjustment: Anyone editing a slide will save time with think-cell 14’s overhauled layout system and an expanded set of powerful think-cell Tools. New features let users instantly swap the positions of objects or rescale multiple shapes at once while retaining their relative proportions.

Teams can collaborate more effectively with new options for finding and leveraging existing slides and other resources. Excel-driven reporting: Finance professionals and other data-heavy users benefit from an extensive range of versatile ways to link charts and tables to Excel-powered spreadsheets.

Old and new users alike will find a revamped toolbar and customizable ribbon tab that provide easier access to the most-used commands.

“People use PowerPoint in countless different ways, which is why think-cell 14 helps users do everything from search for templates and build automated charts to effortlessly align layouts with our productivity tools,” said Alexander von Fritsch, think-cell CEO. “And there’s more to come. We’re already working on the next leap forward by integrating the reasoning power of AI into the think-cell Suite. We’re excited to have found a way that will add significant value and further streamline the slide creation process,” said von Fritsch.

“These innovations demonstrate our commitment to providing value to all of a company’s power users, not just those that make charts. think-cell 14 is a great opportunity for customers to increase efficiency by bringing all their PowerPoint users onto one platform.”

think-cell 14 is available now. For more information, visit https://www.think-cell.com





think-cell Suite is the industry standard tool for professional business presentation creation

About think-cell



think-cell is the world’s leading productivity software for creating data-driven business presentations in Microsoft PowerPoint, helping users create best-in-class slides. Established in Berlin in 2002, it now serves over 30,000 companies and 1.3 million users worldwide. think-cell’s intuitive and market-leading features and functionality span across presentation creation and charting, content access, report automation, branding, and more – making it a must-have tool for all organizations using PowerPoint for business presentations.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/fpfzsqUZFmQ