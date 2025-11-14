Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urgently Reminds Investors of Cytokinetics, Quanex, Freeport, and Primo Brands to Contact the Firm About their Rights

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK), Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX), Freeport-McMoran Inc. (NYSE:FCX), and Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Class Period: December 27, 2023 to May 6, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 17, 2025



According to the complaint, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the timeline for the New Drug Application (“NDA”) submission and approval process for aficamten. Specifically, defendants represented that the Company expected approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for its NDA for aficamten in the second half of 2025, based on a September 26, 2025 PDUFA date, and failed to disclose material risks related to the Company’s failure to submit a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (“REMS”) that could delay the regulatory process.





On May 6, 2025, during an earnings call, it was revealed that the Company had multiple pre-NDA meetings with the FDA discussing safety monitoring and risk mitigation but chose to submit the NDA without a REMS, relying on labeling and voluntary education materials. This confirmed defendants’ awareness of potential REMS requirements and their reckless decision to omit it from the initial submission, misleading investors about the regulatory timeline.





As a result of defendants’ false and misleading statements, class members purchased Cytokinetics’ common stock at artificially inflated prices and suffered significant losses when the truth was revealed.





Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX)

Class Period: December 12, 2024 to September 5, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2025



The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company’s procedures and policies regarding tooling and equipment maintenance in its Tyman Mexico facility were significantly “underinvested”; (2) as a result, the Company’s tooling and equipment conditions had significantly degraded to near “catastrophic” levels; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to incur significant costs, “pushing out the timing” of expected benefits from the Tyman integration; (4) that Quanex had previously identified the foregoing issues; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.





Freeport-McMoran Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Class Period: February 15, 2022 and September 24, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 12, 2026



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Freeport did not adequately ensure safety at the Grasberg Block Cave mine in Indonesia; (2) the lack of proper safety precautions constituted a heightened risk that could foreseeably lead to the death of Freeport’s workers; (3) this constituted an undisclosed heightened risk of regulatory, litigation, and reputational risk; and (4) as a result, defendants statements about Freeport-McMoRan’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.





Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB)

Class Period: June 17, 2024 through November 8, 2024 and/or November 11, 2024 through November 6, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 12, 2026



According to the complaint, on June 17, 2024, Primo Water and Blue Triton Brands announced they had agreed to merge in a "[t]ransformative all-stock transaction" and that the combined company is expected to have "significant financial and operating leverage" and " enhanced distribution capabilities " that positioned the combined company "for sustained long-term growth." The deal closed on November 8, 2025.





" that positioned the combined company "for sustained long-term growth." The deal closed on November 8, 2025. The complaint alleges that during the class period, defendants spoke positively about the merger and merger integration process; however, the merger integration between the companies was tracking poorly due to, among other things, technology and service issues. Moreover, contrary to defendants' statements assuring investors that the execution was "flawless," the Company was having major supply disruptions which would negatively impact customers and thus the Company's financial results.





Plaintiff alleges that on November 6, 2025, Primo Brands revealed that it was replacing its CEO and that the Company was slashing its full year 2025 net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance. During the corresponding conference call, the newly appointed CEO admitted that the Company "probably moved too far too fast on some of the various integration work streams" and that "[t]here's no doubt that speed impacted our ability to get through a lot of the warehouse closures and route realignment without disruption." On this news, the price of the Company's common stock declined $8.20 per share, or more than 36%, from a close of $22.66 per share on November 5, 2025, to close at $14.46 per share on November 7, 2025, wiping out $2.0 billion in market capitalization in two trading days.





