Truveta research published in JAMA Network Open shows rapid uptake of early measles vaccination during Texas outbreak

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truveta’s analysis of early measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccinations among Texas infants published today in JAMA Network Open. The study reveals a sharp increase in early MMR vaccinations among infants in Texas during the state’s 2025 measles outbreak, aligning closely with public health recommendations and demonstrating how real-world data can inform rapid public health response.

Using de-identified electronic health record data from Truveta Data, researchers analyzed vaccination patterns among nearly 83,000 Texas children under two years old. The analysis showed that early vaccination rates (ages 6–11 months) increased dramatically: from less than 1% before the outbreak to 20% following the CDC’s March 2025 Health Alert Network (HAN) guidance recommending early vaccination in high-risk areas.

“Our findings show how families and clinicians quickly responded to public health guidance during the measles outbreak in Texas,” said Brianna Cartwright, MS, lead author and Principal Research Analyst at Truveta. “By leveraging real-time data from across health systems, we can see trends emerge as they happen, enabling faster insights that can inform public health response and timely actions that protect vulnerable populations.”

The study also found that early vaccination rates began rising even before formal CDC guidance was issued, suggesting that provider and parental concern spurred early preventive action. Peak vaccination rates occurred in April 2025, with 10-month-old infants showing a tenfold increase from baseline.

The outbreak in Texas slowed by May 2025, with two incubation periods passing without a new case by August. The findings suggest that increased vaccination among infants may have helped reduce disease spread among those at greatest risk.

