Sintana Energy Inc. Announces SEDAR Filing

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sintana Energy Inc. (TSX-V: SEI) (“Sintana” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed a material change report today in respect of its previous press release dated October 9, 2025, at the request of staff of the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") in connection with an OSC staff review, in order to rectify an earlier deficiency in filing the material change report within 10 days of the October 9, 2025 press release pursuant to National Instrument 51-102.

The material change report contains the disclosure previously announced pursuant to the Company's original press release dated October 9, 2025, both of which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT SINTANA ENERGY:

The Company is engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in five large, highly prospective, onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia as well as in Colombia’s Magdalena Basin. Sintana’s exploration strategy is to acquire, explore, develop and produce superior quality assets with substantial value added potential.

