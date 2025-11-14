Deadline Alert: Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming December 30, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Synopsys, Inc. (“Synopsys” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SNPS) securities between December 4, 2024 and September 9, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR SYNOPSYS INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On September 9, 2025, after market hours, Synopsys released its third quarter 2025 financial results, revealing the Company’s “IP business underperformed expectations.” The Company reported quarterly revenue of $1.740 billion, missing its prior guidance of between $1.755 billion and $1.785 billion, and reported net income of $242.5 million, a 43% year-over-year decline from $425.9 million reported for third quarter 2024. Moreover, the Company reported its Design IP segment accounted for approximately 25% of revenue and came in at $426.6 million, a 7.7% decline year-over-year. Finally, management provided guidance which implied that Design IP revenues will decline by at least 5% on a full-year basis in fiscal 2025.

On this news, Synopsys’s stock price fell $216.59, or 35.8%, to close at $387.78 per share on September 10, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the extent to which the Company’s increased focus on artificial intelligence customers, which require additional customization, was deteriorating the economics of its Design IP business; (2) that, as a result, “certain road map and resource decisions” were unlikely to “yield their intended results;” (3) that the foregoing had a material negative impact on financial results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Synopsys securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than December 30, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.