Mindstate Consulting Launches ADHD Coaching Built on Lived Experience

CHATSWOOD, NSW, Nov. 14, 2025





Mindstate Consulting, a local psychology practice in Australia led by Nicholas Jarrett (BsocSci, MCounsPT), has launched ADHD Psychotherapeutic Coaching, a simple, practical way to support people living with ADHD. The program blends counselling with coaching so people can understand their patterns, then build routines that stick.

When people search for a Psychologist Chatswood, they want clear help that fits real life. Mindstate's new program is built for that. Sessions start with what a person is facing right now, then move to small steps they can take this week. Tools cover focus, time use, stress, and simple planning.

Jarrett lives with ADHD. That experience shapes how he works with people. "I know what it is like to sit on the other side of the room," he said. "We keep things simple. We talk, we plan, and we test ideas in the real world."

The program meets a growing need. The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reports that roughly one in twenty Australians live with ADHD, and that diagnosis rates have continued to climb each year.

The number of adults being assessed has increased sharply, especially since 2021, when telehealth made screening easier nationwide. Data from Healthdirect Australia show that online searches related to ADHD grew by more than 30 percent in the past four years. Many families are now seeking treatment that combines empathy with everyday tools instead of one-size-fits-all solutions.

Each person starts with a short intake and a clear goal. Sessions combine counselling for insight with coaching for action. People learn simple ways to plan their week, break down tasks, handle strong emotions, and review what worked and what did not. Many use brief journaling and check-ins to see progress.

Mindstate also helps families and schools. The clinic runs School Symptom Assessments so parents, teachers, and students can work from the same plan. This matches advice from UNSW Sydney's School of Psychology, which shows that ADHD outcomes improve when home, school, and work all pull in the same direction.

The practice is at Suite 201, Level 2, 8 Thomas Street, Chatswood NSW 2067, serving the North Shore, including Artarmon, Roseville, and Lindfield. People can book in-person or online. The aim is steady support that fits a normal week.

Other clinics in the area provide broad mental-health care. Mindstate's point of difference is lived experience plus a plain, step-by-step way of working. "We avoid jargon," Jarrett said. "We use everyday language and focus on what a person can try today. If it helps, we keep it. If it doesn't, we adjust."

Across Australia, more adults are being diagnosed later in life. Workplaces are asking for practical advice, and families want one plan that everyone understands. Jarrett believes lived-experience therapists can help bridge that gap by turning clinical understanding into small, repeatable habits that make life easier.

"Understanding is the first step. Doing is the second," Jarrett said. "What keeps people moving is knowing they don't have to fix everything at once—they just need the right tools and a bit of support along the way."

Mindstate's coaching model is built around that idea: care that is structured, personal, and grounded in real experience. For many, that's the difference between feeling stuck and finding progress.

Learn more or book a session at https://mindstateconsulting.com.au

About Mindstate Consulting

Mindstate Consulting is a counselling and psychotherapy practice in Chatswood, NSW, offering ADHD Psychotherapeutic Coaching, counselling, and mentoring for individuals, families, and organisations across Sydney's North Shore.









For more information about Mindstate Consulting, contact the company here:

Mindstate Consulting



Mindstate Consulting

Nicholas Jarrett

0426 936 247

nicholas@mindstateconsulting.com.au

Suite 201, Level 2, 8 Thomas Street, Chatswood NSW 2067, Australia