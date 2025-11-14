Golden Gate Lending Group Launches “Buy Before You Sell” Bridge-Loan Program for California Homeowners





SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Gate Lending Group, a leading boutique bridge-loan brokerage based in California, today announced the official launch of its Buy Before You Sell Bridge-Loan Program, giving homeowners the ability to make non-contingent, cash-like offers even without liquid funds available. The program is designed to help buyers compete in California’s fast-moving housing market, where speed and certainty often determine who wins a property.

The new program allows homeowners to unlock the equity in their current property upfront, enabling them to purchase their next home first and sell later on their own timeline. By qualifying primarily based on existing home equity rather than traditional income-heavy underwriting, Golden Gate Lending Group offers:

Approvals in less than 24 hours



No income documentation required to apply



No upfront cost or commitment



Flexible cross-collateralized loan structures





“Homeowners need options that allow them to move quickly and confidently,” said Sofia Nadjibi, Founder and Broker of Golden Gate Lending Group. “With 26 years of mortgage experience and as the author of The Power of Bridge Loans, I founded Golden Gate Lending Group in 2015 to provide homeowners with fast, equity-based solutions that give them a competitive edge — enabling them to make strong, non-contingent offers without needing cash in the bank.”

Helping Buyers Compete With Cash Offers

With rising inventory and longer days on market across California, buyers are increasingly turning to bridge financing as a way to make cash-like, non-contingent offers that close in as little as 14 days. This strategy has become a key tool for buyers hoping to secure desirable properties in competitive neighborhoods.

Real estate agents also benefit, as clients who buy first can move out comfortably — leaving a vacant home that is easier to prepare, stage, and list for maximum market value.

Support for Downsizing and Senior Homeowners

Golden Gate Lending Group’s program is also being used by seniors planning major life transitions. The ability to buy first gives older homeowners more time to prepare their longtime home for sale, eliminating the pressure of rushed move-outs or temporary housing.

Serving Homeowners Across California

Operating throughout the Bay Area, Southern California, and beyond, Golden Gate Lending Group partners with real estate agents, advisors, and mortgage professionals to provide equity-based financing options tailored to each homeowner’s unique situation.

"Our goal is to give homeowners a clearer, more flexible path forward,” said Sofia Nadjibi. Bridge financing offers an under-the-radar advantage: the ability to move decisively, even without cash in hand."

Golden Gate Lending Group is a California-based boutique bridge-loan brokerage specializing in equity-based financing that enables homeowners to buy their next home before selling their current one. Founded in 2015 by Sofia Nadjibi, who has 26 years of mortgage experience and is the author of The Power of Bridge Loans, the firm works closely with real estate and mortgage professionals statewide to provide fast, customized lending solutions designed for today’s competitive housing market.

